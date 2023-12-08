Ousted Republican Congressman George Santos paid to roast Gulf Breeze in Cameo video

In an odd turn of events, someone paid ousted former Republican lawmaker George Santos to roast the city of Gulf Breeze in a Cameo video.

Santos turned to Cameo, an app where celebrities charge money in exchange for short, personalized video messages, after his expulsion from Congress on Dec. 1.

In the video, Santos takes a jab at Gulf Breeze, saying he’d rather live in Nancy Pelosi’s basement than spend a day in Gulf Breeze.

“I’m sorry. I can’t, in good conscience, read this Cameo script to promote the ‘wonderful city of Gulf Breeze,’ ” Santos said during the Cameo. “I would frankly rather live in Nancy Pelosi’s basement and survive on half empty bottles of wine before spending a day in Gulf Breeze. Bye,” he said.

The words are, of course, not from Santos directly. The celebrities making the videos are typically given a prompt or even a script from which to read. The identity of the person who paid Santos for the Cameo is not known.

While Santos does have a Florida connection through the Devolder Organization, a company first incorporated in Florida in May 2021 that he described as a firm that managed his family’s assets, it’s unclear whether he has ever visited Gulf Breeze.

How much did the George Santos' Gulf Breeze Cameo cost?

When Santos first launched his Cameo, he was charging around $75 per video. He was quickly booked up and began charging more for his Cameos. On Thursday, the former congressman was charging $400 per cameo. In 24 hours, that price has shot up again to $500.

Who is George Santos?

Santos is a Republican elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of the New York City borough of Queens and Long Island, last November.

Why was George Santos expelled from Congress?

His campaign was riddled with controversy as claims that Santos was dishonest about how he presented himself to voters began to mount quickly.

A wide range of accusations were levied against Santos, including claims that he used money from campaign donors to make purchases at Hermes and Only Fans, used campaign funds for personal travel and Botox procedures, lied to collect unemployment benefits, committed identity theft and more.

A House Ethics Committee investigation was launched against Santos, where he was accused of these allegations before he was charged with a slew of federal charges that included wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and lying to Congress.

