Ousted Rochester councilor Chris Rice charged with accessing police records on 3 people

ROCHESTER — Former city councilor Chris Rice was arrested last week after allegedly using police data systems while working in the Rockingham County sheriff's office, to try to gain access to personal information of three people.

The people he allegedly researched included current Rochester City Councilor Ashley Desrochers, who Rice sexually harassed, leading to his dismissal from the council in May.

Rice, 32, is free on bail ahead of a December court date. Reached by phone, Rice, said he has been advised by his attorney, Richard Clark of Portsmouth, not to comment.

Six charges, all misdemeanors, allege Rice illegally accessed computer systems of police and the department of motor vehicles, seeking to gain information about three individuals, including a current Rochester city councilor Rice served alongside.

On Sept. 9, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested that New Hampshire State Police conduct an investigation into Rice, employed as a civilian dispatcher for the sheriff's office. It is alleged he used Rockingham County computer systems to access the State Police Online Telecommunication System (S.P.O.T.S.) information on three drivers licenses, without authorization.

Rice is charged with three misdemeanor counts of computer-related offenses and three misdemeanor counts of records and certifications. He was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in the 10th circuit district court in Brentwood on Monday, Dec. 12.

Rice was removed from the Rochester City Council after a trial conducted by the council concluded he had sexually harassed Desrochers and another former city councilor, who said he repeatedly made comments about their bodies and appearance over many months, dating back to last year, despite being told to stop multiple times. Desrochers also told investigators hired by the city that Rice had intimidated her during a March meeting by leaning over and whispering to her he was carrying a gun.

Desrochers declined to comment for this story.

Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan, a veteran in law enforcement, said, "I have great respect for the justice system. I will watch to see how the case unfolds."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Ex-Rochester councilor Chris Rice charged in police records violation