Ousted Rochester official charged with allegedly accessing driver's license records without permission

Oct. 25—A former Rochester City Council member who worked as a civilian dispatcher for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is facing charges that he allegedly used police online data systems to access driver's license records without permission, state police said.

On Sept. 9, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office asked state police to investigate allegations a civilian dispatcher identified as Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, used the Rockingham County computer systems to access the State Police Online Telecommunications System (SPOTS) involving driver's license information for three individuals, without permission to do so.

Following an investigation, Rice surrendered himself to state police and was arrested on Oct. 20.

As a result of the investigation, Rice was charged with three misdemeanor counts of computer related offenses and three misdemeanor counts of records and certifications.

Rice was released on personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in the 10th Circuit Court — District Division — Brentwood on Dec. 12 at 8:15 a.m.

Attorney Richard Clark of Portsmouth, who is representing Rice, said Tuesday he and his client had no comment on the charges at this time.

Back in May, Rice was removed from his Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council in a 9-3 vote following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, claiming he made unwelcome comments regarding fellow City Councilor Ashley Desrochers' body and appearance.

In addition, Rice was alleged to have made false statements to city staff involving their authority; drafted a press release on the use of vote-counting machines that included the city seal, suggesting it came from the city; and allegedly making false statements to city employees on the press release, claiming someone was impersonating him on his political Facebook page without his consent.

A fourth charge involved retaliation, alleging Rice told Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan that if the council brought a case against him, he would make City Councilor Desrochers' and Callaghan's lives a "living hell for the next two years."

Rice denied all four claims during a public trial on May 12 in Council Chambers.

Immediately following Rice's pleas, the City Council's Investigative Committee presented its case and answered questions from council members. Rice then had an opportunity to present his defense and answer questions from the council.

The entire process lasted approximately 2 hours and 23 minutes.

A supermajority of nine votes was needed from the 13-member council to remove Rice from the Ward 5 seat. The vote was 9-3 for his removal.