Ousted Tennessee vaccine chief sues state officials for defamation over firing

Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s fired vaccine chief, filed a federal defamation lawsuit on Thursday, alleging state officials skewed facts and misled the public as part of a coordinated campaign to destroy her reputation.

The backdrop: Fiscus was fired in July after facing criticism from Republican lawmakers over messaging to teenagers about the COVID-19 vaccine. A public battle ensued over Fiscus and her job performance.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

State of play: Fiscus said someone sent her a dog muzzle shortly before she was fired. She said she viewed the muzzle as a threat to stop talking about vaccines.

An investigation by the Tennessee Department of Safety revealed that the dog muzzle was purchased using Fiscus' credit card. The investigation closed after agents said there was "no threat" toward Fiscus.

In the lawsuit, Fiscus’ attorneys said "unknown actors mailed the dog muzzle to Dr. Fiscus and did so in a strategic manner to make it seem as though Dr. Fiscus had ordered, paid for, and mailed the muzzle to herself, when she had not."

The latest: Fiscus included with her lawsuit a signed declaration, under penalty of perjury, that she did not send herself the muzzle and does not know who did.

The lawsuit revealed the new detail that the credit card used to purchase the muzzle in July had been canceled and reported lost more than a year before the controversy.

Fiscus said in the declaration that she was told by her credit card company that online merchants like Amazon are able to charge a canceled card if the card was previously used for recurring charges by the company.

Fiscus said the Department of Safety refuses to provide her attorneys with a fully unredacted version of the investigation report, including information like the IP address from which the muzzle was ordered.

The other side: The health department released a memo in July stating Fiscus was fired for poor interpersonal communication skills, ineffective management and attempting to steer state money to a nonprofit she founded.

Story continues

In the suit, Fiscus’ team pushed back against the memo, saying it included "several false, stigmatizing, and defamatory statements" and that it was released "to stigmatize and defame" her.

The health department declined to comment on pending litigation, while the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Of note: The Nashville police department launched an investigation into the muzzle after Fiscus filed a report last month. It was the police investigation that uncovered that Fiscus' credit card had been canceled.

The state investigation found that the Amazon account used to purchase the muzzle was created in March, well before Fiscus was at the center of the teenage vaccination controversy.

Sign up for the Axios Nashville newsletter, launching later this month, to get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in your own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free