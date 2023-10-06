Ousted US House Speaker McCarthy expected to step down from Congress -CNN

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters after he was ousted from the position in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, CNN reported on Friday citing sources, adding he planned to stay at least through the speaker election due to begin next week.

McCarthy does not plan to get involved in the race for a new speaker, CNN reported. On Tuesday, he became the first House speaker in U.S. history to be ousted from the top congressional post.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The slim 221-212 Republican majority in the House is preparing to select McCarthy's replacement. Republicans are scheduled to vote for a nominee in a closed-door session on Wednesday, though it make take a while for them to settle on a candidate.

Two Republican lawmakers are campaigning to replace McCarthy: Representative Steve Scalise, who was second to McCarthy on the leadership ladder, and Representative Jim Jordan, an outspoken conservative who has the endorsement of former Republican President Donald Trump.

At least one other lawmaker, Representative Kevin Hern, has said he may run as well.

McCarthy was voted out after angering his hardline critics by relying on Democratic votes to pass a temporary spending bill that averted a government shutdown.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Rami Ayyub)