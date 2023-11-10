Outagamie County anticipates collecting $24.5 million in sales tax revenue next year

Reader question: How much money does Outagamie County collect in sales tax? How is the money spent?

Answer: Outagamie County's half-percent sales tax took effect Jan. 1, 2020, as a means to reduce property taxes.

Sixty-eight of Wisconsin's 72 counties have enacted a half-percent sales tax, which is in addition to the 5% state sales tax. Winnebago County, Outagamie's neighbor to the south, is among the holdouts, along with Manitowoc, Racine and Waukesha counties.

Outagamie County's sales tax ordinance dictates that 15% of the sales tax revenue be distributed to municipalities and school districts. The remaining 85% is split among offsetting the county tax levy, reducing the debt service levy and paying for capital expenditures such as road projects, building upgrades and large equipment. The percentage breakdown of those categories isn't defined by the ordinance.

Outagamie County's 2023 budget estimated that $22.7 million in sales tax would be collected this year. The money was divided as follows.

$7.5 million for operating expenses (levy reduction)

$6 million for debt service

$5.8 million for capital expenditures

$3.4 million for distribution to municipalities and school districts

The 2023 budget also used $5.2 million in excess sales tax revenues from 2020, 2021 and 2022 for capital projects.

Outagamie County's 2024 budget, which was adopted Monday, estimates that $24.5 million in sales tax will be collected next year. Finance Director Trent Woelfel said the money will be spent as follows.

$8.6 million for operating expenses

$6.2 million for debt service

$6 million for capital expenditures

$3.7 million for municipalities and school districts.

Woelfel said the 2024 budget also will use $3.5 million in excess sales tax revenues for capital projects.

Tom Nelson

County Executive Tom Nelson vetoed the sales tax shortly after the County Board approved it in 2019, but the board overrode his veto. Four years later, Nelson said $22 million to $24 million in annual revenue "solves a lot of problems," but he still is troubled by the sales tax.

He pointed to the County Board's decision to spend an additional $805,000 on employee compensation over what he had recommended for next year, which creates a structural deficit in the budget.

"This is an example of how additional money coming into the county treasury is incentivizing a moral hazard," Nelson said. "You have a revenue stream, so you have more money, and folks are more prone to make bad budgeting decisions."

