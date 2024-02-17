Outagamie County HR Director arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have confirmed that the Outagamie County Human Resources Director was arrested on Friday morning after being accused of possessing child pornography.

Officials at the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed with Local 5 News that Adam Westbrook was booked into the Sauk County Jail early Friday morning.

Though no official charges have been filed, authorities will recommend four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child to the district attorney’s office.

Westbrook is expected to make a court appearance on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

According to Westbrook’s LinkedIn, he previously served as Executive Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs for Sheboygan County. Westbrook also served Neenah as City Attorney.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson issued a statement to Local 5 News saying, “We are shocked by the charges and have begun the process to terminate the individual.”

Nelson continued to say that Outagamie County will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all they can to assist in the investigation.

No additional details were provided.

