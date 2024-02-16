Outagamie County HR director arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Outagamie County Human Resources Director Adam Westbrook was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Sauk County Sheriff's Department said Adam Westbrook was booked early Friday morning. Charges have not been filed, but the department is recommending he be charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said in a public statement: "We are shocked by the charges and have begun the process to terminate the individual. We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all we can to assist in the investigation."

The Post-Crescent typically doesn't identify suspects until they've been charged, but is identifying Westbrook because he's a public employee.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Outagamie County human resources director arrested in Sauk County