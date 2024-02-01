Outagamie County mother arrested after 2-year-old’s reported fentanyl overdose

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old Outagamie County woman has been arrested after authorities determined her 2-year-old child died as a result of a fentanyl overdose in January.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Brooke Seal of Freedom has been arrested and referred on a charge of Neglecting a Child – Consequence is Death.

Deputies say that around 9:40 a.m. on January 6, authorities responded to a home in Freedom for a report of a 2-year-old who was not breathing, the child later died at a local hospital.

Man and woman found shot to death inside Wisconsin bar, incident under investigation

After what authorities are calling an extensive investigation, the cause of the 2-year-old’s death was determined to be a result of a fentanyl overdose.

It was noted in the release that the level of fentanyl in the child’s system was “sufficient to cause the death of a grown adult.”

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has been actively pursuing this investigation over the past several weeks. This has been a shared effort among several agencies and we cannot go without thanking those groups for their prompt response and collaboration on this case. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Alleged intoxicated driver smashes through Appleton business and flees the scene

The assisting agencies include:

Wisconsin Department of Justice Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Drug Unit Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office

Outagamie County Coroner’s Office

Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office

Outagamie County Children, Youth and Families (Child Protective Services)

Fox Valley Child Advocacy Center – Children’s Hospital Wisconsin

Seal is expected to have an initial court appearance on February 2.

Due to the ongoing investigation and pending criminal charges, no additional information is being provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.