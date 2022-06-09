Missing 14-year-old boy who ran away from Appleton group home found safe

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office looking for 14-year-old boy who ran away from Appleton group home

APPLETON – A 14-year-old boy who ran away from a group home and was considered endangered was found safe and without incident Wednesday, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office didn't release further details because the boy is a juvenile, but it did say that media attention helped obtain information on his location.

Alex Radtke, 14, had run away from a group home in Appleton Saturday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

