Outage map: thousands left without power as winter storm batters Chicago area

Iowa Department of Administrative Services plows snow on top of the Capitol parking ramp as blizzard conditions hit Des Moines, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Tens of thousands of ComEd customers in Northern Illinois are without power amid freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall in the Chicago area.

The winter storm has knocked out service to 44,112 households across Illinois as of late Friday afternoon, according to a tracker maintained by USA TODAY. The number was higher around 10 a.m. when nearly 100,000 utility customers were reported to be without power.

The highest number of outages have been reported in Cook County, where 31,491 customers are in the dark. Lake and DuPage counties also reported high rates of service disruption, with 4,012 and 3,579 reported outages, respectively.

According to the National Weather Service,(NWS) high-speed winds, freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall are expected to continue in the area through the long weekend.

A VERY active weather pattern, and EVERY state in the US has an active NWS Watch, Warning, or Advisory. Check https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP or follow your local NWS office at https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN for details in your area. pic.twitter.com/xeFm4KAZ2O — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 12, 2024

The NWS likewise posted on X, formerly Twitter, Friday afternoon saying every state in U.S. has an active NWS Watch, warning, or advisory.

