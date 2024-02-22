Outage map: Track AT&T service interruptions in Rochester

Emily Barnes, New York State Team
·1 min read

Cellular outages across multiple service providers have been impacting customers nationwide Thursday, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages this morning, Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, Verizon had more than 4,000 outages, T-Mobile had more than 1,800 outages and Boost Mobile had about 700 outages, the Associated Press said.

Here's how you can find out if your carrier is experiencing an outage:

Cellular outages across many service providers are affecting customers in the Rochester area Thursday.
Cellular outages across many service providers are affecting customers in the Rochester area Thursday.

AT&T outage map

AT&T is reporting wireless outages in the Rochester area Thursday afternoon. On AT&T's website, the company is advising customers to use Wi-Fi calling until their service is restored.

Find out if you're affected by the outage by visiting att.com/outages/.

Verizon outage map

If you are a Verizon customer, you must sign in to access outage information. However, you can check your network status at verizon.com/support/check-network-status/.

T-Mobile outage map

T-Mobile does not offer an outage map, only a coverage map.

Downdetector outage map

To find out if your carrier is experiencing an outage, downdetector.com offers outage information for multiple carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular and Boost Mobile.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Outage map AT&T: Track service interruptions in Rochester NY