Outage map: Track AT&T service interruptions in Rochester

Cellular outages across multiple service providers have been impacting customers nationwide Thursday, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages this morning, Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, Verizon had more than 4,000 outages, T-Mobile had more than 1,800 outages and Boost Mobile had about 700 outages, the Associated Press said.

Here's how you can find out if your carrier is experiencing an outage:

Cellular outages across many service providers are affecting customers in the Rochester area Thursday.

AT&T outage map

AT&T is reporting wireless outages in the Rochester area Thursday afternoon. On AT&T's website, the company is advising customers to use Wi-Fi calling until their service is restored.

Find out if you're affected by the outage by visiting att.com/outages/.

Verizon outage map

If you are a Verizon customer, you must sign in to access outage information. However, you can check your network status at verizon.com/support/check-network-status/.

T-Mobile outage map

T-Mobile does not offer an outage map, only a coverage map.

Downdetector outage map

To find out if your carrier is experiencing an outage, downdetector.com offers outage information for multiple carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular and Boost Mobile.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Outage map AT&T: Track service interruptions in Rochester NY