Outage tracker: Severe thunderstorm leaves thousands without power in Kentucky and Tennessee

Thousands were left without power in Kentucky and Tennessee after severe thunderstorms, wind gusts and hail battered the region Wednesday.

Nearly 6,000 customers are without power in Kentucky as of Wednesday afternoon, according to USA TODAY's power outage tracker. Around 2,500 customers are without power in Greenup County and over 800 in Carter County.

The severe weather in the region was caused by a system that moved through the Midwest and the Ohio Valley, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said.

Parts of Kentucky were under a tornado watch on Tuesday night, with several counties under a severe thunderstorm watch. At least four tornadoes Tuesday night were confirmed in southwestern parts of Ohio and one in Henry County, Illinois, he added.

A hangar was destroyed and airplanes damaged at the Madison County Airport following a severe storm, Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, 2024, in London, Ohio. Warning sirens jolted residents of central Ohio awake as a possible tornado hit near Columbus. Significant damage was reported at an airport in Madison County, between Dayton and Columbus.

Outages and damage reported in Tennessee

Residents in eastern Tennessee also lost power as storms and wind gusts caused damage. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and up to 65 mph are set to last through the afternoon.

Nearly, 6,000 outages were reported in the state, including over 3,000 in Loudon County and over 1,000 in Blount County as of Wednesday afternoon, USA TODAY's tracker shows.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Map: Power outages in Kentucky and Tennessee after severe storms