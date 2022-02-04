Outages continue in Memphis
One resident who doesn't have power herself says she is concerned about the sick and elderly in the area without power.
Morgan Stewart could give birth to baby No. 2 any day! Hear her detail the final days of pregnancy, plans for Row's first birthday and the possibilities of having a third baby!
Two men of the men convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, withdrew their guilty pleas ahead of their federal hate crime trial. NBC News' Blayne Alexander and Danny Cevallos explain why the deal fell apart and what we can expect next.
Belgium's national dish is about to get pricier. The fried potatoes sold from trucks and kiosks across the country are the latest victim of rising energy and raw material prices.Inflation in Belgium was 6.6% year-on-year in December.The president of the national union of fries makers Bernard Lefevre represents some 4,600 businesses.He said they're not immune to the national picture. "Fries being such an important product for Belgium, of course, emotionally when you have an increase of 10 or 20 cents a portion it's heartbreaking...."We need gas to make fries. Fortunately the frying machines have improved a lot in efficiency in the last years. But you can't fry fries with a candle." The boss of this fries stand says customers will understand because prices haven't changed in a long time.The 10% price hike is expected to add 20 cents to the cost of a typical portion.All thanks to pricier fat, potatoes and energy.
Almost 30 years after the U.S. forged a peace deal to end the war in Bosnia, the fragile, divided government is being tested like never before by Serb leader Milorad Dodik. CBS News reporter Anna Noryskiwicz has more from Sarajevo.
The colorful ceremony marked the start of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism over human rights in China.Friday's ceremony in a partially-filled Bird's Nest stadium - the scene of Beijing's triumphant 2008 Summer Games launch - was filled with imagery of ice and snow, with Xi's declaration followed by red-suited "skaters" sliding across virtual ice.China's hosting of the Winter Games has drawn criticism since the International Olympic Committee selected Beijing in 2015, and countries including the United States, Britain and Australia staged diplomatic boycotts, meaning they did not send government representatives to the Games.
For the last 30 years, the case of four teenage girls killed in a Texas yogurt shop has gone unsolved, but investigators haven't give up. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest.
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley tells ESPN that the transfer portal needs "guardrails."
On Thursday, President Biden said the leader of the ISIS terrorist group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself during a raid by U.S. forces in Syria overnight.
The commander of the 24th Special Operations Wing issued a memo challenging assertions of special treatment of a minority female Special Tactics trainee.
A solar flare that erupted Saturday evening could mean some Americans may see the northern lights Wednesday evening.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
A farmer who wrecked a car parked on his land with a tractor has been cleared of criminal damage after he successfully used the 400-year-old legal principle that “an Englishman’s home is his castle”.
The Austin area is under a winter storm warning. See the latest updates regarding power outages and the condition of ERCOT's power grid.
The Friday morning commute will likely be hazardous for much of the region.
Cruz's trip to Mexico last year during a historic winter storm is still leaving many Twitter users cold.
Tasha Adams has been separated from Rhodes for four years. The estranged couple had six children together.
Ice and snow forecasts for New York show more than a foot of snow and thick ice coatings are possible from Thursday to Friday.
Winter is in full swing, and that means snow, ice, and ... robins?
“We sent him to his new home with an anger management referral.”
The winter storm dubbed Landon will likely close some schools Friday for a second time this week in Stark County.