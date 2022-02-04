Outages continue in Memphis

Reuters Videos

Belgium's national dish is about to get pricier. The fried potatoes sold from trucks and kiosks across the country are the latest victim of rising energy and raw material prices.Inflation in Belgium was 6.6% year-on-year in December.The president of the national union of fries makers Bernard Lefevre represents some 4,600 businesses.He said they're not immune to the national picture. "Fries being such an important product for Belgium, of course, emotionally when you have an increase of 10 or 20 cents a portion it's heartbreaking...."We need gas to make fries. Fortunately the frying machines have improved a lot in efficiency in the last years. But you can't fry fries with a candle." The boss of this fries stand says customers will understand because prices haven't changed in a long time.The 10% price hike is expected to add 20 cents to the cost of a typical portion.All thanks to pricier fat, potatoes and energy.