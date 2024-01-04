Outages, ‘ideal’ sledding day could be exceptions to Fayette schools’ NTI rule, Liggins says

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins on Thursday clarified the district’s recent announcement that in 2024, Fayette County Public Schools will use non-traditional instruction, or NTI, in place of traditional snow day closings in severe weather.

While remote learning will be prioritized during inclement weather that prevents in-person learning, there might be exceptional cases where a different method could be more appropriate and considered, Fayette schools spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith told the Herald-Leader Thursday.

“We remain sensitive to community circumstances and sentiments,” Liggins said in a statement. “For instance, if there are widespread power outages throughout our county or if it’s an ideal day for sledding, we understand that expecting students and teachers to engage in non-traditional instruction may not be appropriate. Yet, NTI will always be under consideration, and when feasible, it remains our preferred choice.”

Liggins said the approach of prioritizing NTI over snow days isn’t something new for Fayette County Public Schools.

Last winter, when weather conditions forced school closures, the district used a combination of traditional snow days and NTI days, he said, and those options are available this year.

“We’re thankful to the legislature for allowing districts to use NTI days instead of canceling school due to weather. As we face the potential threat of accumulating snow this upcoming weekend, we want everyone to be ready for any scenario,” Liggins said.

When conditions make regular school attendance unsafe, the district considers various factors to determine whether a regular or non-traditional instructional day is appropriate, said Liggins.

“Using NTI days not only keeps students engaged in learning but also prevents the need to extend the school year for makeup days due to weather-related closures,” he said.

Families have expressed the significance of spending the summer months together, and the academic calendar is designed to conclude by the last week of May, said Liggins.

Davidson-Smith said Liggins made his statement on Thursday to “reaffirm the commitment FCPS has to maintaining academic excellence, holding to the ascribed end date for the school year, all while understanding the importance of children enjoying wintertime play with their families.”

“The use of NTI or remote learning allows the superintendent the flexibility to choose the most suitable learning approach, depending on the specific situation,” she said.