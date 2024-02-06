Outages linger for thousands in Sacramento after storm. Who’s been out the longest?

Thousands of capital region residents and a junior college campus remain without power Tuesday morning two days after severe winds from a punishing storm knocked down hundreds of power poles and tree limbs, sending over 300,000 homes and businesses in California into darkness for hours while crews scrambled to reconnect them.

Powerful near-hurricane level winds for about eight hours Sunday racked Sacramento County with gusts reaching nearly 70 mph at Mather Airport. Amid an army of utility crews and outside contractors work continuously to restore power, several thousand residents have now been without power for nearly three days — a testament to the fury of the storm, which is blamed for the deaths of at least three people in Northern California, authorities said.

Statewide, an estimated one million residents experienced power outages, as the state’s five major utilities reported damage to equipment and infrastructure. Tuesday featured nearly 114,000 capital region residents sitting in the dark after more than 70 poles broke and 430 wires sustained damage, requiring the Sacramento Municipal Utility District to deploy more than 80 crews to perform repairs day and night, the utility said.

“Replacing poles are major construction jobs,” SMUD said in an update sent late Monday night. “Each power pole takes a crew an average of 8 hours to repair, and for the safety of our employees and the public, this work can include closing roads and directing traffic, requiring coordination time with law enforcement and others.”

Who’s still without power?

By Tuesday, most connections had been restored but SMUD reported about 6,400 customers remained without power, with the heaviest concentrations in Arden Arcade and Carmichael. Other heavily affected areas include North Highlands, Fair Oaks and homes in the Florin and Parkway sections of south Sacramento.

Most of the outages were fewer than 70 homes in a neighborhood or block, according to metrics provided by SMUD. The largest geographic concentrations were in:

▪ Citrus Heights and Orangevale (2,477 customers)

▪ Arden Arcade, Carmichael and Rosemont along the American River (1,181)

▪ Unincorporated south Sacramento including Florin and Lemon Hill (733)

▪ Rancho Cordova (514)

▪ Rio Linda and Elverta (300)

The longest storm-related outage in SMUD territory, according to the data, was around Lakeview Drive and Maple Lane in Carmichael. Those homes have been without power since about 1:10 p.m. Sunday as winds from the south began to kick up.

Nevada County, which experienced some of the heaviest rainfall in Northern California, had nearly 8,000 customers without power Tuesday, according to PG&E. Other areas lacking electricity Tuesday included:

▪ Placer County (4,500 customers)

▪ Yuba County (2,400)

▪ Sutter County (1,271)

▪ El Dorado County (350)

The longest outage in PG&E territory, according to data collected by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, was in Sonoma County, specifically in the Cazadero area. There, electricity was lost beginning just after midnight on Sunday and isn’t expected to be restored until Saturday.

Closer to the Sacramento area, the longest PG&E outage was around Fair Park on Auburn Folsom Road and Fairgate Street in Auburn, where crews were working to replace a pole that snapped. About 100 customers have been without power since 1:46 p.m. Sunday and crews were expected to have power flowing again about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Roughly 70 customers in El Dorado Hills lost power about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 95762 ZIP code because of a snapped power pole; their restoration time was the same, according to PG&E.

Similar outages were seen in the data in Pleasant Grove, Sutter County, where 148 customers disconnected just north of the Sacramento County line. Marysville had 71 customers in the 95901 ZIP code without power since Sunday afternoon that wasn’t expected to be restored until Wednesday; and 329 customers along Dog Bar Road south of Grass Valley lost power from a fallen wire and were expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Sierra College suffers second outage

While a handful of school districts and colleges around the Sacramento region experienced power interruptions during classes Monday, including Marysville Joint Unified which canceled classes at all campuses, only Rocklin’s Sierra College remained dark on Tuesday.

Officials at the junior college said a subsequent PG&E outage Monday evening was to blame for the closure, but its satellite campus in Lake Tahoe, in Nevada County and elsewhere were back in session. Administrators said they would provide an update on whether the main campus would reopen Wednesday.

Retailer’s roof caves in from storm

Gusting gales knocked several trees into Sacramento homes and caused damage to businesses. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department also went to a Dollar Tree in Citrus Heights after storm-related damage caused its roof to fall in.

“Thankfully nobody was injured,” firefighters said online. “The building will remain closed until repairs can be made.”

Crews arrived last night around 3:00am to the Dollar Tree on Sunrise Blvd in Citrus Heights after the roof collapsed due to the storm. Thankfully nobody was injured. The building will remain closed until repairs can be made. pic.twitter.com/TBjfCVPjWk — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 6, 2024

What’s in the forecast?

Looking ahead, the chances for rain in the Sacramento area were minimal for Tuesday, but there was a greater prospect for precipitation south of Interstate 80 and in El Dorado County as the storm continues its crawl east, according to the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 56 degrees in Sacramento and 34 degrees in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, NWS said.

A weaker storm system will move over the capital region from Wednesday into Thursday. Forecasters say 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall at elevations above 5,000 feet in the Sierra, the weather service reported.