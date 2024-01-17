Outages repaired in Lee County as road thawing continues following winter peak

Jan. 17—TUPELO — Tupelo and Lee County officials hope the warmer temperatures expected to arrive over the coming days will help clear roads of ice remaining from the winter storm that ravaged north Mississippi and much of the southeast United States.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Lee Bowdry on Wednesday said there has been no damage to report, save power outages in Mooreville and Eggville, as well as a fire at St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 502 North Spring Street.

Tombigbee Electric Power Association experienced some outages in both Mooreville and Eggville Wednesday morning, with the bulk of the outages repaired by 10:30 a.m. There was a peak of about 90 customers in Eggville without power and about 30 customers in Mooreville. As of 10:30 a.m., there were 10 customers without power throughout the region, which includes customers who elected to shut off their power to aid the system.

Meanwhile, Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred said he expects temperatures to rise enough over the coming hours to begin proper melting on the roads. Tupelo Public Works Director Chuck Williams said his department will also have crews plowing ice and salting roads.

Tupelo Water and & Light Director said there was a burst water main on McCullough Boulevard at Brooks Road. He said it was a particularly bad break, but it had been repaired by mid-morning on Wednesday. He said there were no other issues for his department to report.

Lee County Chancery Court Clerk Bill Benson said because conditions are still unsafe, the county's buildings will remained closed Thursday and the meeting originally rescheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. was moved to Monday at 9 a.m.

