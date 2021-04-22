Power Grid Trials Standalone Solar Systems for Remote Homes

1 / 2

Power Grid Trials Standalone Solar Systems for Remote Homes

Rob Verdonck
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Storms or wildfires that down power lines and disrupt supply are the nightmare of grids around the world. Western Australia has found an alternative -- taking remote customers completely off the grid.

After Tropical Cyclone Seroja tore through the state last week, destroying transmission lines and cutting off thousands of homes and businesses, six standalone power systems -- basically arrays of solar panels connected to batteries -- managed to survive the storm’s wrath and continue supplying juice.

Their resilience was a huge boost for state-owned Western Power’s ambitions to be a global pioneer in building a grid of the future. The company aims to use the standalone power systems, or SPS, to replace as much as 40% of distribution lines across its vast network, which supplies 2.3 million customers in an area the size of the U.K.

Network operators around the world have often struggled to serve remote customers with traditional wires and poles, which can be expensive and tricky to repair after storms or wildfires. The rapid decline in solar and battery costs over the past years has made standalone power systems an increasingly appealing alternative.

“Transmission and distribution lines have never excelled at supplying power to a handful of customers in a highly remote area surrounded by rugged terrain,” said Sanjeet Sanghera, a BloombergNEF analyst in London. “Standalone power systems can provide a win-win for utilities and customers.”

Western Power’s SPS plan is still in an embryonic phase. Following a three-year trial involving six units -- which the company said resulted in avoiding an average of 71 hours of power outages annually -- a total of 52 were installed in 2020. That will increase to up to 98 this year and eventually hit as many as 6,000.

“They are significantly more reliable than the regional network due to the significant environmental factors that can impact the overhead lines, such as storms, lightning and bushfires,” said Ben Bristow, Western Power’s head of grid transformation. “The market will continue to mature and we will yield the benefits of this through an increased deployment rollout.”

The technology won’t completely replace poles and wires, as it has some drawbacks, Sanghera said. Power grids enable the pooling and sharing of resources across vast distances, providing significant savings, while standalone systems have more limited capacity that may inhibit or slow the growth of rural communities. SPS also often rely on a polluting diesel generator as a backup system, he said.

But it’s the resiliency of SPS that may see the technology deployed more widely, especially as global warming is expected to increase the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, according to Leonard Quong, a BNEF analyst in Sydney. Furthermore, power lines have caused devastating wildfires around the world, such as the 2018 Camp Fire in California that caused billions of dollars of damage, he said.

Horizon Power Co., Western Australia’s other electricity provider, is also looking at installing SPS to increase reliability. The state-owned company plans to deploy as many as 45 of the systems over the next two years across its service area, which at 2.3 million square kilometers is larger than the U.S. Midwest.

Western Power hopes its 6,000 units will allow it to replace as much as 23,000 kilometers (14,300 miles) of distribution power lines in its network that covers Perth and regions stretching to Western Australia’s remote outback. That would also help deal with the problem of a rapidly aging network.

“Like many electricity networks around the world, large portions of our regional network are due for significant renewal,” Western Power’s Bristow said. “Installing thousands of SPS units will transform how we supply our regional customers over the coming decades and could avoid millions of dollars in traditional network renewal.”

Grids around the world may follow Western Power’s lead, especially as the falling costs make SPS more attractive.

“While grid costs are rising or remain flat, the cost of a four-hour duration lithium-ion battery system is expected to drop by 68%” by 2050, BNEF’s Sanghera said. “The economics of these onsite solar plus storage solutions keep getting better.”

(Updates with BNEF comment in last paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to say distribution lines instead of transmission lines)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas wind farms sue Citigroup over charges from winter storm

    (Reuters) -A Canadian renewable energy firm on Wednesday sued Citigroup Inc for rejecting force majeure declarations during a February winter storm and billing it over $100 million for replacement power, according to lawsuits filed in a Texas state court. Shannon Wind and Flat Top Wind, subsidiaries of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc, operate North Texas wind farms that halted their wind turbines during an arctic deep freeze.

  • Asia Stocks Bounce, U.S. Futures Dip; Dollar Flat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks bounced after U.S. equities rallied, snapping a two-day drop with gains by companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival. The dollar stabilized.Japan outperformed, while Australia, South Korea and China had more modest gains. U.S. futures edged lower. Earlier, most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with raw-material, energy and financial shares leading the charge. The Russell 2000 Index, a gauge of small caps, climbed more than 2%, outperforming major benchmarks.Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year’s dropping below its 50-day moving average for the first time since November. Oil added to losses with an increase in U.S. crude inventories compounding concerns around a choppy global demand recovery.Traders are sifting through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated jump in profits would bring with it forecasts for stronger growth. Equities had drifted lower on concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize an economic rebound, particularly with stocks trading near their all-time highs.“There is strong potential for additional upside in stocks particularly as we move through the earnings season and we start to have more forecasts for what the year ahead is going to look like,” Erin Browne, Pacific Investment Management Co. multi-asset strategies portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg TV. “While certainly investors have priced in a lot in terms of normalization in certain segments of the market, I still think that there is room to run.”Meanwhile, the European Central Banks meets Thursday and its expected to keep its policy unchanged, confirming that asset purchases under its pandemic program will run at a faster pace until June. The meeting will be of particular interest after the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank to signal it will pare back asset purchases and move up its expected timeline for potential rate hikes.Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%.Topix index rose 1.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.4%.Kospi index rose 0.5%.Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%.CurrenciesThe yen was little changed at 108.00 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.4844 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was little changed at $1.2045.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped about one basis point to 1.54%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.70%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $60.85 a barrel.Gold was flat at $1,793.74 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson First Drive Review | A bold leap forward

    Take one quick glimpse at Hyundai’s already-robust roster of SUVs, from the mini Venue to the plus-size Palisade and you’ll find no shortage of utes. Within the Hyundai portfolio, the Tucson still fits between the Kona and Santa Fe even though it’s longer by 6.1 inches than its predecessor, wider and taller by 0.6 inch, and carrying a 3.4-inch longer wheelbase than before. The 2022 Tucson takes on a new aggressive exterior look with lots of swells at each side, muscular bulges, sharp creases, rising and falling accents, tapering masses … and we’re still only at the body’s sides.

  • Democrat Releases Energy Plan as Alternative to Biden Outline

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden proposed ending existing tax breaks for fossil fuels and creating new incentives for low-and-no carbon energy sources that he said would prune the existing “hodgepodge” of energy tax benefits.Wyden’s plan, which he introduced Wednesday, would offer an alternative approach to President Joe Biden’s clean energy proposals by creating a new emissions-based tax credit for the production of clean electricity. All energy sources -- including renewables and fossil fuels -- qualify but they have to have zero or net negative carbon emissions. The plan would also create a production tax credit of up to 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour or an investment tax credit of up to 30% for those energy sources.“Energy policy is tax policy and the federal tax code is woefully inadequate to address the country’s energy challenge,” Wyden said on a call with reporters Wednesday. He said his plan would simplify the “crazy quilt” of more than 40 energy-related tax benefits.The Oregon Democrat is looking to put his own stamp on renewable energy tax credit proposals. Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan would extend existing tax credits for wind energy, solar power, and energy storage. Wyden’s plan takes a different approach by replacing all the tax credits for each specific energy type with a technology-neutral tax incentive that would benefit low emitters.Wyden said his legislation is “quite well aligned” with the president’s plan and that the two proposals likely will be intertwined as the Senate considers the energy-related portion of Biden’s infrastructure proposal. Wyden also said he has been talking “regularly” with Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who represents coal-producing West Virginia, and whose vote will be critical to passing any legislation through the evenly divided Senate.Technology NeutralWyden’s plan also would create technology-neutral tax credit for domestic production of transportation fuel that is 25% cleaner than average. In addition, his proposal would create tax credits for energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings. He said his plan provides long-term investments that are critical to meeting the country’s energy efficiency goals. Biden has said he wants to reach a 100% clean-electricity standard by 2035.The Biden and Wyden proposals have significant overlap in the types of energy investment they are looking to prioritize. Both plans would pump money into grid improvements, energy storage, electric vehicles and charging stations.They both also call for the end of existing fossil fuel tax breaks, such as deductions for drilling costs and distribution expenses. That is is likely to face significant opposition from the oil and gas industry, as well as Republicans as the plan moves through Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former SC Sheriff Underwood and deputies choose not to testify in corruption trial

    Closing jury arguments are slated to begin Thursday in the ongoing public corruption trial of former Chester County S.C Sheriff Alex Underwood.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) climbed 10% Wednesday after the maker of advanced surgical systems delivered strong first-quarter financial results. Intuitive Surgical's revenue rose 18% year over year to $1.3 billion. The gains were fueled by a 26% jump in da Vinci Surgical System shipments and a 16% increase in procedures.

  • Focusing on people is key: Mastercard CCO

    Matercard Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why focusing on people is the best strategies for marketing.

  • Microsoft President on the company's investments in carbon removal

    Brad Smith, Microsoft President, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft's environmental sustainability efforts.

  • Is the Derek Chauvin verdict the start of change? Not likely, experts say.

    Some have said Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction could mark a changing tide in policing, but the truth is more complicated.

  • The ANYmal inspection robot gives Spot some four-legged competition

    The company has offered its own take on the quadrupedal robotics space that has, naturally, drawn comparisons to Boston Dynamics’ Spot. Of course, as we noted earlier, the company’s take on the category has been in development for several years, so there may be a case of convergent evolution here. Today the company announced that it’s ready to take ANYmal to the next level.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • GOP pushes record number of anti-protest bills to ‘silence dissent,’ critics say

    Some proposals would grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters, stop demonstrators from accessing unemployment aid and turn misdemeanours into felonies

  • She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

    "Excuse me while I cry," one fan wrote.

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Nashik: Oxygen leak leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead in India

    The accident in an Indian hospital happened when an oxygen tank was refilling the storage tank.

  • Police officer gets fired after giving $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse defence fund

    Data breach revealed email addresses of supposedly anonymous donors