Outback Steakhouse closes in Seabrook: One of 41 restaurants on the chopping block

SEABROOK — Outback Steakhouse in Seabrook was one of dozens of locations across the United States permanently shut down last week by the chain's parent company.

U-Haul trucks were seen outside the restaurant at 712 Lafayette Road (Route 1) Monday, with crews moving out equipment and furniture. According to the recording on the restaurant’s Seabrook phone, the eatery “is permanently closed,” with advice that callers visit Outback.com to find other Outback locations still open for business.

The Outback location in Seabrook was the only one in New Hampshire.

Outback Steakhouse in Seabrook closed for good on Friday. U-Haul trucks were seen outside the restaurant at 712 Lafayette Road (Route 1) Monday, with crews moving out equipment and furniture.

Owned by Florida-headquartered Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., Outback is just one of the food service company’s chain restaurants, which also includes Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Aussie Grill.

Elizabeth Daly, director of media and community relations for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc, said "closing a restaurant is never easy."

"This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff," she said. "We appreciate the community’s support over the past 8 years and hope to see you at our Peabody restaurant.”

According to the Feb. 23, 2024, announcement to investors posted on the Bloomin’ Brands website, in the last quarter of 2023, the company decided “to close 36 predominantly older, underperforming restaurants and three U.S. and two international Aussie Grill restaurants.” The expectation was that all closings would be completed during the first quarter of 2024, which ends March 31.

Additionally, the report also indicated the company would be opening “40 to 45 system-wide restaurants.”

A majority of the restaurants closing “were older assets with leases from the ’90s and early 2000s,” according to Bloomin’ CEO David Deno.

In the announcement to investors, Deno said, “The fourth quarter was a good finish to 2023, especially the holiday season. As we head into 2024, we remain focused on elevating the guest experience that in turn will drive sales and profit growth at Outback Steakhouse and all of our brands.”

Seabrook shocked by Outback Steakhouse closing

Many on local social media pages were upset about the lack of notice Seabrook’s Outback employees received of the closing with some expressing concern for employees who lost their jobs.

In addition, there were comments about what to do with still unused Outback gift certificates.

Daly said employees will have the opportunity to transfer to another restaurant. Those who do not, she said, will receive a severance package.

If guests have questions about gift cards, Daly said they can call 813-282-1224 ext. 3032.

According to the office of the Seabrook tax collector, 712 Lafayette Road is not owned by Bloomin ‘Brands, Inc., but by B33 Seabrook Commons 2, LLC, the owner of Seabrook Commons Shopping Center, headquartered in Las Vegas.

