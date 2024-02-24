Outback Steakhouse restaurant in the State College area has closed its doors. What to know

Centre County’s only Outback Steakhouse restaurant has closed its doors following an announcement by its parent company that a decision was made to close 41 “underperforming locations” across its portfolio.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc., the Florida-based company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and other brands, made the announcement in an analysts’ call on Friday, according to a report in Nation’s Restaurant News.

In an emailed statement to the CDT, an Outback Steakhouse spokesperson did not address how many employees are affected but wrote that those who do not transfer to another location will be offered a severance package.

“Deciding to close a restaurant is never easy,” the spokesperson wrote. “This was a business decision and is not a reflection of the management or staff. We appreciate the community’s support for the past 24 years.”

Outback Steakhouse, which features an Austrialian-themed menu, operated at 1905 Waddle Road in Patton Township. The next nearest location is in Altoona.

The Patton Township location was temporarily closed after a fire in December.