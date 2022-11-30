Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over fatal helicopter crash

Chris "Willow" Wilson died in a helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs

A famous Australian crocodile wrangler has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed his friend and reality television co-star.

Known as the Outback Wrangler, Matt Wright is accused of perverting the course of justice, destroying and fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and unlawful entry.

He is the third person charged over the crash which killed Chris "Willow" Wilson in February.

Mr Wright denies any wrongdoing.

Mr Wilson, 34, was collecting crocodile eggs while suspended from the helicopter in a sling when the crash happened in a remote part of the Northern Territory (NT). He died and the pilot was seriously injured.

Mr Wright was not on board but was among the first on the scene in Arnhem Land, about 500km (310 miles) east of Darwin.

He is best known globally as the star of National Geographic's Outback Wrangler and Netflix's Wild Croc Territory reality shows. The 43-year-old also owns several local tourism businesses and has been a tourism ambassador for Australia.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for Mr Wright said he would "vigorously defend" the charges, describing the crash as a "tragic accident" that took the life of his "close mate".

Mr Wright will face court on Wednesday.

Netflix is under pressure from Mr Wilson's widow to cancel Mr Wright's show, The Australian newspaper has reported, but the company has declined to comment.

A former high-ranking police officer and another helicopter pilot have been charged with similar offences over the crash.