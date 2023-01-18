Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) shareholders have endured a 71% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 71% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Outbrain grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Outbrain has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Outbrain shareholders are happy with the loss of 71% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 7.2%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Outbrain (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

