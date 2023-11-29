Outbreak of illness shuts down Kentucky school district for rest of the week

Schools in Leslie County are shutting down for the rest of the week because of an outbreak of illness.

“Due to sickness in our schools and community, we have decided to cancel school for the rest of the week,” a Tuesday message on the Leslie County Public Schools Facebook page said.

Leslie County Superintendent Brett Wilson did not immediately respond to the Herald-Leader’s questions about the decision.

“They’re monitoring their absenteeism rates, and they’re seeing a lot of influenza and strep right now,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard told WLEX.

This is a developing story and may be updated.