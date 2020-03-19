An outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes expected across central, southern US

Following a stormy Wednesday, another outbreak of severe thunderstorms, which includes the possibility of tornadoes, is forecast to erupt over portions of the central and southern U.S. on Thursday, forecasters warn.

In addition to tornadoes, strong winds and large hail are also in the forecast, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Severe weather is most likely to hit eastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas to Missouri, Illinois, southern Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

"Thursday poses the greatest risk of tornadoes of the entire multiple-day severe weather risk this week," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Cities in the line of fire Thursday include Indianapolis, St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Louisville, Ky.

Because multiple rounds of storms may move from southwest to northeast over the same areas on Thursday, AccuWeather reported that the risk for flash flooding will be higher than on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The severe weather is part of the same storm system that's forecast to bring blizzard conditions to portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska an South Dakota on Thursday.

Wednesday night, severe storms and tornadoes ripped across central Texas, damaging homes and property.

While still preliminary, a tornado likely tracked across the western and northern suburbs of Abilene, Texas, Wednesday night, AccuWeather said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

