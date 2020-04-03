Outbreak's global cost may top $4T; auto insurers get break

Commuters wearing face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus are reflected in a mirror at a skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 3, 2020. Thailand's prime minister announced a nationwide 10 p.m.-to-4 a.m curfew starting Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments on Friday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.

CRASH COSTS CRASHING: One of France’s largest auto insurers says costs are crashing as tens of millions of drivers stay home in coronavirus shutdowns. The MAIF said Friday in a letter to clients that it plans to refund some of the savings from a 100 million euro ($108 million) drop in traffic-accident payouts. It said the rebate to MAIF clients with vehicle insurance will likely be about 50 euros ($54) each. They will be given the option to donate the refunds to medical personnel, vaccine research or charity.

MAIF’s chief executive, Pascal Demurger, said traffic accidents are down by 75-80% due to the shutdown, which will last until April 15, possibly longer. “Cars aren’t running, they are in garages and parking lots,” he said on BFM-TV.

$4 TRILLION BILL FOR CRISIS? The Asian Development Bank forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic will cost the world economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity. The regional lender said Friday that growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2% in 2020 from 5.2% last year. The Manila, Philippines-based bank said that Southeast Asia, a market of more than 600 million that has been rapidly growing, will likely log 1% growth this year. China, the region’s biggest economy, saw double-digit contractions in business activity in January-February and will likely see growth fall to 2.3% this year from a three-decade low of 6.1% in 2019, the ADB said. China's losses from shutdowns and other costs due to the pandemic could add up to $692 billion if containment efforts drag on. But the ADB estimated that growth would bounce back next year to more than 7%.

BIG HELP FOR CHINA SMALL BUSINESS: Finance officials have promised to ensure that entrepreneurs who are China’s economic engine get the loans they need to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank plans to make 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) available to commercial banks for lending to small and medium-size enterprises, most of which are privately owned.

The ruling Communist Party began easing travel and other restrictions in early March to revive the world’s second-largest economy after declaring victory over the outbreak that began in central China in mid-December.

“We have entered a period of getting the full industry chains back to work,” said a deputy central bank governor, Liu Guoqiang, at a news conference. “We should absolutely not allow a cash crunch in the market.”

The central bank also said this week local governments will be allowed to issue more bonds to finance spending on public works construction and other projects meant to shore up economic growth.

ZOOM: At the end of last year, the video-conferencing company Zoom had about 10 million daily users. By March, it was 200 million. CEO Eric Yuan is addressing some of the security concerns that have arisen as tens of millions of workers fled the office and logged in to Zoom.

The company is enacting a 90-day freeze on new features so that it can deal with concerns about privacy on the platform. It's also bringing in third-party expertise to assess how it's handling user security.

Among the issues disrupting users is “zoombombing," when people who are not part of a group break into a Zoom meeting to post images or memes.

BREAKING THE PIGGY BANK: Southwest Airlines drew down $2.33 billion from an existing credit agreement, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. It also plans to apply for a share of $25 billion in federal grants to cover airline payroll costs for the next six months.

Companies in the travel sector have aggressively gathered whatever cash is available to ride out the coronavirus, but they certainly are not alone.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, which tracked 200 corporations across all economic sectors for its analysis, companies have accessed credit lines for $154.79 billion through March 27. The consumer discretionary sector, which includes auto manufacturers, travel and tourism companies and retailers, led the way.

GM and Ford were the biggest borrowers, each tapping more than $15 billion in credit.