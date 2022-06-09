Outbursts and call for a mistrial mark opening of Martez Vrana murder trial

The capital murder trial of Martez Vrana began with opening statements Wednesday morning in 78th District Court. Vrana is accused of murder in connection with the death of Jason Baum

Martez Travon Vrana's capital murder trial began with emotional outbursts, a call for a mistrial and an admonition from the judge.

Vrana, 22, went on trial Wednesday in 78th District Court for his alleged role in the murder of Jason Ray Baum Jr.

The 23-year-old was shot to death in an alley on the west side of Wichita Falls the night of June 11, 2020. Vrana is one of four men accused in connection with the killing.

More: Wichita County Grand jury declines to indict capital murder suspect on robbery charge

Wichita County Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub began his opening statement with a first-person description of the murder, putting himself in Baum's shoes.

He described Baum and two other men driving into an alley in the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive to make a marijuana sale and how Baum was approached by masked men when he got out of the car.

"Gimme what you got!" Kosub quoted one of the masked men as saying.

Then the prosecutor punctuated his account with gunshots.

"Bang! Bang!"

He described two bullets ripping into Baum, destroying his lungs.

At that point several people in the audience broke into cries and sobs.

Wichita Falls police Detective John Laughlin, left, testified Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Martez Vrana. Wichita County Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub is prosecuting the case.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy immediately sent jurors from the courtroom and summoned attorneys to the bench. Afterward she warned against any further outbursts.

"You have to leave if you can't control your emotions," she said. "It's incredibly important you not become a factor leading to a mistrial."

Vrana's lawyer, John Stickels, asked for a mistrial.

"This jury has been tainted," he said.

Kennedy denied his motion.

More: Police charge Martez Vrana with capital murder in Jason Baum homicide

Kosub continued his remarks, describing how Vrana and companions discussed plans to "hit a lick" — commit a robbery.

He also told of a jailhouse telephone call from Vrana to his girlfriend that led to the discovery of Vrana's shoes and clothes under his mother's bed.

Story continues

Kosub told jurors much of the testimony they would hear would involve footprints, condoms, a ski mask, guns and bullet casings.

Stickels did not present an opening statement.

The first witness on the stand was Wichita Falls police Detective John Laughlin.

The detective described evidence of a spray of bullets at the murder scene that struck vehicles as well as Baum.

Laughlin also testified police found a semi-automatic handgun in the alley near Baum's body. He said the magazine was loaded, but no bullet was in the chamber.

Vrana is charged with capital murder by terror threat/other felony.

He was free Wednesday from Wichita County Jail on a $100,00 bond, according to online jail records.

In addition to Vrana, Antwan Williams, Sammy Worthy and Dimonique McKinney were charged in connection with the murder.

More: Fourth arrest made in the June killing of 23-year-old Jason Baum

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Martez Vrana murder trial opens up with outbursts, call for mistrial