Outcome of Hogue's trial may have been different if DV expert testified, advocate says

May 11—A domestic violence expert who has pushed to update Oklahoma's abuse laws believes the outcome of Rebecca Hogue's trial may have been different had someone with abuse expertise been allowed to testify.

Hogue was convicted Nov. 3, 2021 in Cleveland County District Court of first-degree murder through permitting child abuse after her then-boyfriend Christopher Trent killed her 2-year-old son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson. She was convicted under Oklahoma's failure to protect law, which says if a parent or guardian knows or reasonably should have known someone could abuse or kill their child, they can be charged in the homicide or abuse as well.

She was sentenced Feb. 11 to 16 months in prison — one month for each remaining year Johnson would have legally been in her care, District Judge Michael Tupper argued.

The trial revealed past boyfriends, including Johnson's father, had physically abused Hogue. Hogue's mother was also domestically abused.

In an interview with The Frontier, Hogue said Trent secluded her from her family and kept her mom from visiting Ryder before he killed him.

Even if Hogue had admitted this before she was convicted, it may not have mattered.

That's because Trent didn't abuse her, according to Oklahoma law, so Tupper barred a domestic violence expert from testifying in the trial. State law limits domestic abuse to violence or threats against an intimate partner, family or household member.

During Hogue's sentencing hearing, Tupper let the expert take the stand for the defense's motion to defer or suspend her sentence. At the sentencing hearing, Tupper said he personally believed Hogue was a victim of domestic abuse — just not under state law.

"It's disheartening to hear that in that high-profile of a case, that that kind of insight was being barred from being shared," said Angela Beatty, director of domestic violence services at YWCA of the Oklahoma City area.

Beatty says "coercive control" — cutting off victims of domestic violence from friends and family, controlling their decisions, threatening them violently or sexually or depriving them of necessities — is a precursor to physical violence or threats.

"The general public or even those who are very well knowledgeable in other areas may not understand how coercive control plays out, and how victims essentially have to acquiesce their abuser to maintain their safety in the moment, and so a lot of that behavior is counterintuitive, and having experts in court is really helpful to help explain that."

Stacey Wright, one of Hogue's advocates, said Hogue has learned more about domestic violence since she was convicted and later sentenced in February.

Wright said they've discussed how domestic violence "played a part in her history."

Updating definitions

A handful of states have amended their domestic abuse definitions to include coercive control as a criminal offense.

In Oklahoma, state Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, tried to update Oklahoma's definition to include coercive control through Senate Bill 1446 after speaking to the YWCA. The bill passed the Senate Committee on Judiciary with bipartisan support, but didn't get any further.

Critics of the bill have argued it would be one more law to incarcerate people. Other countries that have coercive control laws have had mixed results because law enforcement isn't always trained to understand the nuances of domestic abuse.

But Beatty emphasized that people in these controlling situations are at risk of their abusers eventually killing them.

"It is a stronger indicator of severe trauma and other mental health in the victim," Beatty said. "And so people who experience coercively controlling violence experience higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, and they're of higher risk for lethality."