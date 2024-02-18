‘This is about outcomes’: A conversation with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been just over a year now since Tina Kotek, a Democrat, took office as Oregon’s 39th governor.

Before being elected governor, she was Oregon’s longest-serving speaker of the house.

With her election in 2022, she became one of the first two openly lesbian women to be elected governor of a state, along with Maura Healey of Massachusetts.

Now Gov. Kotek is tackling homelessness, the state’s drug crisis and trying to bring Oregon’s largest city back.

Returning as a guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, Gov. Kotek addressed her housing bill, SB 1537, which is making its way out of committee now with bipartisan support. Originally, Kotek had asked for $500 million, but it has now been pared down to around $350 million.

In reaction to this, the governor is urging the state legislature to keep pushing for the $500 million.

“When I was visiting all the counties last year, the number one issue: People don’t have a place to live. (Do) they want to work in the community? They don’t have a place to live,” said Kotek. “So we need more resources there and infrastructure. Having a program that says if you’re a community and you need to build housing and you need a little extra to get your water, your sewer, put in. We need to have more resources there.”

Additionally, the governor discussed the goals and accomplishments in declaring states of emergency during her term. In particular, the 90-day fentanyl state of emergency declared in January.

“This is about outcomes. This is not performative politics,” stated Kotek. “We have too many people dying on the streets. We have too many businesses impacted by people using outside. We need to do it differently and that’s what the emergency is about.”

Furthermore, with the state legislative short session in progress, the governor notes her ideas on how legislators from both parties can come together.

“We can’t rest on our laurels,” Kotek emphasized. “We live in a beautiful state, have wonderful people. That’s not enough anymore. We have to make sure we have housing and good schools and say we are open for business and we want you to be here.”

