Outcry: Child sexual assault survivor hopes to bring awareness by sharing story

Jonah Sandoval, 19, at a park, March 12, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jonah Sandoval still vividly remembers the first time he told his mother his father had raped him.

Aug. 12, 2019.

Sandoval was 16 years old and about to start his junior year of high school.

"It wasn't easy to do. ... (I had) a huge lump in my throat," Sandoval said. "But in that very moment, after I had told my mom, I had just made my first steps of getting justice for myself."

It was Sandoval's "outcry" moment.

Sandoval's father, former Calallen ISD teacher Joseph Sandoval, was found guilty in March on one count of continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and was sentenced to serve 35 years of confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Joseph Sandoval, however, continues to deny the abuse ever happened and has since sought to overturn his conviction.

Over the course of the five-day jury trial, Jonah Sandoval testified his father had forced him to engage in various sexual acts, including oral and anal sex, hundreds of times over a six-year period between the ages of 6 and 13.

Sandoval, now 19, said the trial was "a very impactful moment" in his life.

Jonah Sandoval, 19, and his girlfriend Vanessa Tindugan, 18, sit in the living room of his grandparents' house, March 12, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sandoval said his grandmother left the family's Christmas decorations up to brighten the home during the trial and decorated the with blue lights to signify justice.

"This time around, he was fearful of me," Sandoval said. "I was standing up for myself, you know, sitting on the stand and looking him in the eye and telling him that I’m stronger — it was so important for me to actually say.”

Now, Sandoval said, he wants to share his story in hopes that he can inspire other victims and survivors of child sexual assault to come forward and seek justice.

What does 'outcry' mean?

The term "outcry" refers to when a child makes a statement regarding the abuse or neglect they have experienced.

Laura Alaniz, a social worker and the clinical director of the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend, said this typically happens when a child is ready to come forward and seek protection from the abuser.

"The fact that he had waited so, so long showed me that he had tried so very, very hard to protect his mother, his sister, his grandparents and even his monster of a father," Sandoval's great aunt, Joyce Cereceres, told the Caller-Times.

Jonah Sandoval, 19, at a park, March 12, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"I don't believe he had any idea how much hurt he would have to endure when this story came out," Cereceres said. "(He) lost his entire family on his father's side all in one quick day, and I think deep down that hurt him to the core. ... Jonah's strength throughout this whole (ordeal) is just mind boggling."

For Sandoval himself, he said, it all came down to "being comfortable saying it and (with) who you're saying it to."

Sandoval admitted that for the longest time he felt "embarrassed" by what he had experienced.

"How am I going to tell someone this happened to me? And on top of that, how am I going to tell them it was my father?" Sandoval said. "I feel like in a lot of ways ... that's what took me so long to tell someone."

Ultimately, however, Sandoval said the decision to disclose his abuse to his mother came down to a gut feeling.

"I've always trusted my gut. I've always trusted the people that I love, you know, and I found that person and that person was my mom," Sandoval said. "And she believed me every step of the way."

Sandoval described the event as "empowering" and "a big healing moment." He said he hopes all victims and survivors eventually get their outcry moment.

"After I told my mom, it felt like a whole new world for me," Sandoval said. "A big weight was just off my shoulders."

Sandoval said his family and friends have also since helped him move past that embarrassment.

"When this first ever came out, I had told a few of my friends ... my closest guy friends," Sandoval said. "And there was a moment that I didn't think I would have with them, because they were crying with me."

Jonah Sandoval, 19, at a park, March 12, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Looking back, Sandoval said, "I was like, 'wow,' these are true friends.

"The amount of love and support that has been shown to me has been unbelievable," Sandoval said. "Family, friends and counselors have been the light for me, and for that, I am forever grateful."

The 1 in 6 statistic

According to the website of Jim Hopper, a researcher who specializes in the unique experiences and needs of males who have experienced sexual abuse or sexual assault, research has found that 1 in 6 men have likely experienced abusive sexual experiences before age 18.

Hopper, who also serves as a founding board member, longtime adviser and main writer for the website of the nonprofit 1in6, said that statistic is also probably a low estimate. It doesn’t include noncontact experiences, which can also have lasting negative effects.

According to Hopper's website, "Only 16% of men with documented histories of sexual abuse (by social service agencies, which means it was very serious) considered themselves to have been sexually abused, compared to 64% of women with documented histories in the same study."

Alaniz echoed these claims.

"One in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be a victim of sexual abuse by the time they are 18," Alaniz told the Caller-Times. "And so that's pretty high ... (but) that only includes the kids that actually come forward and report."

Alaniz said the real numbers are probably much higher, especially for males.

"I think as a society, there's an expectation for males to portray a certain masculinity and have certain aspects of their life to themselves," Alaniz said. "And so I think that because of that, our male children don't report as often.”

Jonah Sandoval, 19, sits in his grandparents' house, March 12, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sandoval said his grandmother left the family's Christmas decorations up to brighten the home during the trial.

For Sandoval, the statistics only fortify his resolve to help other victims and survivors.

"I know for a fact there’s other kids out there. So if I can be there for them, in a way, it’s like I’m helping myself a little bit," he said.

Sandoval, who now lives in Pennsylvania and works as a groundkeeper at a cemetery, is set to begin college classes this summer. He said he intends to major in psychology and pursue a career in counseling.

"I feel like it’s a healing process within itself ... helping other people," Sandoval said. "I needed that. I’ve wanted that for so long."

But the process is not over.

Sandoval's father, Joseph Sandoval, filed a motion in April requesting a new trial in an effort to overturn his conviction. That motion was denied by 117th District Judge Sandra Watts last month.

However, Nueces County court records show Sandoval has also filed a notice of appeal.

"It's affected me in a big way, you know?" Jonah said, acknowledging he is frustrated with his father's efforts to appeal his conviction.

"There's still going to be challenges down the road ... but if anything, I feel more motivated to help people."

Need help?

The following is a list of resources for victims and survivors of child sexual assault or abuse, as well as their loved ones.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend is is a victim-centered, multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases, as well as recovery and prevention services. The children served by the CACCB are victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, drug-endangerment, human trafficking, and witnesses to violent crimes such as homicide and domestic violence. Phone: 361-855-9058 To report abuse: Call 800-252-5400 or 911

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline: Confidential 24/7 Support Call 800-656-4673 Chat online at online.rainn.org

The mission of 1in6 is to help men who have had unwanted or abusive sexual experiences live healthier, happier lives. Our mission also includes serving family members, friends, partners, and service providers by providing information and support resources on the web and in the community. Phone: +877-628-1in6 24/7 Helpline Chat: 1in6.org/helpline



If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, please call 911.

