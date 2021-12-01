Outcry after Queens menorah is knocked over at same spot of similar 2014 vandalism

Elected officials are calling for action after a large menorah installed at a Queens intersection was wrecked over the weekend at the same spot where a similar menorah was toppled in 2014.

The large candelabrum is part of a Chanukah display on Union Turnpike and 220th St. in Hollis Hills, where police responded Saturday to a report that someone had pushed it over.

Queens Democratic state Assemblyman David I. Weprin said Tuesday the menorah was knocked into the road, breaking most of its lights.

Rabbi Yerachmiel Zalmanov, the director of Chabad of Eastern Queens, put up the menorah and made the call to the NYPD, Weprin’s office said.

Police were still looking into the incident, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

“Chanukah is a time of peace and joy. No acts of vandalism or anti-Semitism will ever be tolerated,” Weprin said. “Each incident is dehumanizing and a repugnant stain on our community. We are watching. The hard-working members of law enforcement are watching. And this community — where we always have each other’s backs — is watching.”

The menorah was toppled at the same spot where someone knocked over a similar display in 2014, both on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating that incident, but no arrests were ever made , police said.