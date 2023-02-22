Outdated planning laws stopped millions of homes being built

House Building

Outdated planning laws that force every project to be assessed on a case-by-case basis have stopped four million homes from being built in Britain, new research claims.

Think tank the Centre for Cities said the UK’s planning regime, adopted in 1947, had created an unpredictable system that has stifled house building since the post-war period.

Britain has fallen behind the rest of Europe when it comes to house building rates over the last six decades, researchers found.

In 1955, the UK had 5pc more homes per person than the European average. By 2015 it was a staggering 8pc below the mean.

If building in the UK had kept up with the average rate across Europe, there would be 4.3 million more homes today, the charity said.

Researchers said the planning system was chiefly to blame, despite claims that Margaret Thatcher's right-to-buy policy and shift away from council housing were the culprit. Right-to-buy allowed families in council housing to purchase their homes and has been blamed for running down the national stock of social housing.

“The decline of council house building was part of the reason total house building has fallen since the Second World War, but the decline predates the conventional dating of 1980 and Right to Buy by at least a decade,” the Centre for Cities said.

Centre for Cities chief executive Andrew Carter said the planning policy was stifling growth and had exacerbated a housing crisis that had “blighted” the country for decades.

“Big problems require big solutions and if the Government is to clear its backlog of unbuilt homes, it must first deliver planning reform. Failure to do this will only continue to limit England’s housebuilding potential and prevent millions from getting on the property ladder,” he said.

Carter and his colleagues called for zone-based planning laws, which they argue would boost development. An increase in house building could help boost growth as it did in the early 1930s after the Great Depression, they said.

However, closing the housing gap with Europe would take at least 50 years even if the Government's target of 300,000 new homes a year is met.