Outdoor Dining In Annapolis Extended By Six Months

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Residents in Annapolis will now have more time to take advantage of the city's outdoor dining at least through October. City council voted on a resolution Monday night that extends it by six months, according to multiple news outlets.

This will give city leaders more time to study its impacts on parking and business to area shops and restaurants.

For almost the last two years, downtown businesses have been able to take over street parking spaces to create "parklettes" for outdoor dining. The measure was intended to help restaurants overcome the economic impacts of COVID-19.

While the program is intended to help business owners, some critics, however, have argued that it has made parking spaces harder to come by.



Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney told WTOP that she is concerned how extending the pilot program will affect those living in or around Annapolis.

“I sense the frustration of the residents. It is fatigue," she told the TV station.

Meanwhile, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he would like to see more parking garage space and encourages people to use free public transportation to minimize parking issues, WMAR reported.

