Outdoor Dining Rules Tweaked In Downers Grove: Report

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — The village of Downers Grove recently tweaked its outdoor dining regulations to more clearly define requirements for seating, applications, dates and more, according to Shaw Media.

Outdoor dining in downtown Downers Grove began to gain popularity in summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other suburbs, Downers Grove quickly enacted guidelines to accommodate restaurants for outdoor dining.

More permanent regulations for 2022 were unanimously approved at Tuesday's village board meeting.

The new rules include:

No need for temporary fencing along sidewalk

A restaurant's number of outdoor seats may not be more than its number of indoor seats

Class O liquor license required to serve alcohol outdoors

Outdoor dining applications due March 1

Sidewalk dining can start March 15, if weather permits

On-street dining will start later

Eateries that do not comply with the new outdoor dining rules in Downers Grove, may be subject to have their licenses revoked.

This article originally appeared on the Downers Grove Patch