🌱 New Outdoor Dining Space + Homicide Arrest!

Today's weather:

A little rain in the morning. High: 41 Low: 27.

The Birmingham City Council has approved legislature provides additional outdoor dining spaces on public ground outside of a business. The new legislature comes amid the rising COVID infection rate and will hopefully allow restaurants to remain open. Outdoor dining must operate with five feet of accessible walkway for pedestrians and will need to be renewed once a year through the City. (Bham Now) Birmingham native Alan Hunter has been named an honorary co-chair of 2022 World Games. The Games are an international multi-sport competition taking place from Jul. 7 to Jul. 17. The opening and closing ceremonies will feature a 75-piece World Games Orchestra and The World Games Youth Choir, as well as performances by numerous musical talents. (WVTM13 Birmingham) The Birmingham Police Department have made an arrest in the 2021 shooting and murder of 41-year-old Patricia Stisher. Richard Olds, 60 years-of-age, is suspected of shooting the victim during a domestic argument on Feb. 26, 2021. Olds will remain in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. (WBRC)

Word 2010 Basic Part 1 At The Birmingham Public Library (9:00 AM)

Adult Computer Class At The Birmingham Public Library (9:30 AM)

Word 2010 Basic Part 2 At The Birmingham Public Library (11:00 AM)

Build A Multiplication Device At The Birmingham Public Library (3:30 PM)

Junior League of Birmingham’s Human Trafficking 101 Via Virtual(6:00 PM)

The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of Richard Spence. (Facebook)

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service shares pictures of confined space training. Click to take a look! (Facebook)

Birmingham City Schools reminds the community that First Class Pre-K Online Pre-Registration is now open! Click to register. (Facebook)

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (January 25)

