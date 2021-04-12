Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WVa

  • FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012 file photo whitewater rafters are shown rafting the lower New River Gorge, near Fayetteville, W.Va. A program launched Monday, April 12, 2021, will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live and work in West Virginia with enticements of $12,000 cash and free passes for a year for recreation destinations such as whitewater rafting and golf. (Lawrence Pierce/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, the New River Gorge Bridge is seen from Fayette Station in Fayetteville, W.Va. A program launched Monday, April 12, 2021, will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live and work in West Virginia with enticements of $12,000 cash and free passes for a year for recreation destinations such as whitewater rafting and golf.. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo Seneca Rocks rises behind the Monongahela National Forest Discovery Center in eastern West Virginia. The crag draws serious rock climbers though guides say they also bring novices up its easier routes to the summit. A program launched Monday, April 12, 2021, will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live and work in West Virginia with enticements of $12,000 cash and free passes for a year for recreation destinations such as rock climbing and whitewater rafting. (AP Photo/Michael Virtanen, File)
1 / 3

Recreation-Recruiting Thrillseekers

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012 file photo whitewater rafters are shown rafting the lower New River Gorge, near Fayetteville, W.Va. A program launched Monday, April 12, 2021, will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live and work in West Virginia with enticements of $12,000 cash and free passes for a year for recreation destinations such as whitewater rafting and golf. (Lawrence Pierce/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)
JOHN RABY
·3 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers — with a thrill-seeking twist.

A public-private program launched Monday will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and free passes for recreational destinations. The goal is to leverage one of West Virginia's most appealing assets, its epic natural beauty, to stem the tide of population loss in the only state that has fewer residents now than in 1950.

The new program represents a more targeted effort than a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice for a massive income tax cut, which fell apart in the Legislature just before the regular session ended Saturday. Under the remote worker program, out-of-state participants who move to West Virginia will receive $12,000 along with passes for a year to indulge in whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing, ziplining and other activities. The full relocation package is valued at more than $20,000.

“We want to give folks the opportunity to escape big cities,” state tourism cabinet secretary Chelsea Ruby said in an interview with The Associated Press. “In West Virginia, there are no crowded places, long commutes or traffic jams. There’s just plenty of places to put down roots and explore the great outdoors.”

Several other states and U.S. cities have launched a variety of remote worker programs, including a popular project hatched by a billionaire philanthropist in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic sent the work-from-home concept into the stratosphere over the past year with tens of millions of employees temporarily or permanently pushed out of their offices. West Virginia officials are counting on that to continue.

Participants whose employers are based elsewhere will be given access to work spaces set up in three communities selected earlier this year as remote networking hubs. These hubs will connect them with entrepreneurs and state business leaders.

“What an opportunity this great state has,” Justice said at a news conference Monday. “As far as the potential, it’s unbelievable.”

The program is now accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown, home to West Virginia University along the Pennsylvania border. Applicants also will be given continuing education opportunities through WVU, Ruby said.

There will be openings later this year for remote worker spots in Shepherdstown in the state's eastern panhandle, and for Lewisburg in the southeastern corner of the state. Organizers will consider ways later to expand it to other communities.

Ruby said the message is similar to what the state sells in it’s tourism promotion campaign.

“Except, instead of saying come here for a weekend and come here for a week, we’re saying, come here permanently,” she said.

The program was kickstarted in October by a $25 million gift to WVU from Brad Smith, the executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors, and his wife, Alys, for an outdoor economic development collaborative. Brad Smith, who grew up in Kenova, West Virginia, said he studied remote worker programs in Tulsa, Vermont, and in an area of northwestern Alabama known as The Shoals, to see how the concept might work in West Virginia.

He found that successful programs have essential services such as broadband and affordable housing; vibrant communities with dining options and an arts and entertainment scene that draws in younger people; and something unique to draw them in.

In West Virginia, that distinctive flavor is the outdoors.

Some of the state’s more popular destinations include the nation’s newest national park in the New River Gorge, trails and cliffs at Seneca Rocks, and several resorts both with golf courses and ski areas. Brad Smith expects those attractions to sell themselves.

“I think if they’ve had the chance to do the things that I had the chance to do growing up, they’re not going to want to go anywhere else,” he said.

The announcement coincided with the 50th anniversary of the release of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“The gates to ’Almost Heaven' are now open,” Smith said.

Recommended Stories

  • West Virginia lawmakers approve needle exchange regulations

    A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs gained final approval in the Republican-controlled legislature on Saturday amid a spike in HIV cases in the state. Critics have said its more stringent requirements for the programs will constrain the number of providers who give clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit. The legislation would also require participants show an identification card to get a syringe.

  • If You Notice This on Your Skin After Taking Tylenol, Call Your Doctor

    Tylenol is many people's go-to over-the-counter (OTC) medication for pain relief and reducing a fever. But despite its popularity and effectiveness, it's not necessarily a medication everyone should use. In fact, if you notice something particular on your skin after taking Tylenol, you should stop taking it immediately and talk to your doctor. Read on to find out what you need to look out for, and for more important warnings, If You're Taking Tylenol With This, Your Liver Is in Danger, Experts Say. If you have a rash or redness on your skin, you could be having an allergic reaction to Tylenol. Tylenol is very well tolerated in most people, but if you notice a rash or redness on your skin after taking this OTC pain reliever, you could be having an allergic reaction. According to Purvisha Patel, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, people can experience an allergic reaction due to an immune response to the active ingredient in Tylenol: acetaminophen. However, she notes that this allergic reaction is rare.Jenna Liphart Rhoads, PhD, a registered nurse and medical educator for Nurse Together, says a rash caused by Tylenol may occur anywhere on the body, but "most allergic rashes are located on the central portion of the body," like the stomach, chest, or back. "If the rash is not accompanied by any other side effects, then the person should discontinue taking Tylenol and call their primary care provider," Rhoads says. And for more medication news, The FDA Released a New Warning About This OTC Pain Reliever. You may need emergency medical care if you experience other symptoms. Your allergic reaction could get more severe, so you need to watch out for any further symptoms. Rhoads says that if you experience a rash accompanied by difficulty breathing or swallowing, or swollen eyes, lips, throat, or tongue, then you should seek emergency care immediately. Leann Poston, MD, a licensed physician and medical advisor for Invigor Medical, says a severe allergic reaction can have dire consequences. "A severe allergic reaction can cause airway swelling that makes it difficult to get enough air into your lungs," she warns. "If you take prompt action, an allergic reaction can be treated very successfully." And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. You should discuss with your doctor whether or not you can continue taking Tylenol after an allergic reaction. If you do have an allergic reaction to Tylenol, whether severe or not, you should only continue taking it if you have talked to your doctor. Patel says that continued exposure after your first reaction could result in an even worse reaction later on. However, Rhoads notes that someone who develops a rash after taking Tylenol may be able to take the medication again in the future, but only under the supervision of a primary care provider."Inform your physician of your skin reaction," says Judy Wright, MD, a family medicine physician. "This will now be documented as part of your medical records. And they will be able to recommend or prescribe an alternative medication, if necessary." And for more things to talk about with your physician, If You're Taking This OTC Medicine More Than Twice a Week, See a Doctor. If you have an allergic reaction to Tylenol, there are other medications you may need to avoid. Kimberly Rozen, PHR, a board-certified pharmacist and co-owner of Ant and Garden, says you should not take any other products containing acetaminophen if you have a serious skin reaction to Tylenol. Other OTC products that contain acetaminophen include NyQuil and Excedrin. You can consider switching to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen if you can't take acetaminophen, but Rozen notes that allergic reactions can still occur with these medications as well, so you should consult with your doctor either way."Alternative drugs such as NSAIDs used to treat fever, pain, and body aches also carry the risk of causing serious skin reactions. It would be best to do drug allergy testing with the doctor to see if you can safely take drugs from this group," Rozen recommends. And for more on the difference between these medications, This Is When You Should Take Tylenol Instead of Advil, Doctors Say.

  • Poll Shows More Black People Are Willing to Get a COVID-19 Vaccination. Will You Get Yours?

    I’m not an anti-vaxxer. In fact, I truly believe that most anti-vaxxers are pseudointellectual faux-spriracy theorists whose “research” ends at whichever YouTube doctor is saying the thing they’ve already decided was true before receiving any real info at all.

  • Patrick Marleau shown respect by Kings as he chases Gordie Howe

    Patty Marleau and the Kings shared a cool postgame moment on Saturday.

  • 9 of the 10 US metro areas with a surge in COVID-19 cases are in Michigan

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking people to avoid indoor dining, youth sports, and in-person high school for two weeks. But she's not shutting them down.

  • Sceviour scores twice after being waived, Penguins win

    Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Bryan Rust scored a controversial goal and Jake Guenzel added two late ones as the Penguins won their third straight and improved to 9-2-1 in their last 12. Guentzel said Sceviour is a solid player who does all the little things for the Penguins.

  • Report: 100 Ford Dealers Will Build Separate Bronco Showrooms

    The popularity of the new SUV is behind the move to a subbrand-style separate sales area.

  • ‘The Talk’ Returns Monday With Discussion On Race And Healing In First Post-Sharon Osbourne Show

    CBS daytime discussion roundtable The Talk is back on Monday in its first show since Sharon Osbourne departed in a wave of controversy. Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth return with, appropriately enough, a discussion about race and healing. Osbourne’s exit was precipitated by an angry exchange with Underwood wherein Osbourne […]

  • ‘This is insane’ – more leaked Facebook data found online

    This is going to surprise absolutely no one, but less than a week after word that more than half a billion people had their personal data leaked from the world's largest and least-loved social network, Facebook has apparently gone and done it again. A new Facebook data leak has been uncovered, this one including user phone numbers that weren't part of the initial haul that was first reported this past weekend. That one, in case you forgot, included such personal information from more than 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries as their phone numbers, email addresses, birthdays, and full names. On Friday, meanwhile, a Motherboard investigation found an online tool whereby customers can pay to obtain the phone numbers of Facebook users who "liked" a page on the social network, with these phone numbers being separate from the previous data cache noted above. Motherboard published what seem to be the reactions of some Facebook users that the publication contacted via this method. "Hello ... can you tell me how you got my number? one of the affected Facebook users asked. Replied another to Motherboard's inquiry, "If you have my number, then yes, it seems the data is accurate." And still another: "Omg, this is insane." This tool is a bot available via Telegram, and it works like this: "Customers" give the bot a unique ID code for the Facebook page, whose customers they want to get data from. The bot performs a quick analysis of the Facebook page and comes back with a price for the "customer." Say you wanted to extract phone numbers of Facebook users who've liked a band or restaurant's page. That would cost a few hundred dollars through this tool, per Motherboard. Also important to note is the fact that the phone numbers extracted via this tool don't show up in the Have I Been Pwned database that includes the Facebook data from over the weekend. Meaning, this appears to be an all-new data leak. Facebook's explanation for what happened that led to the previous data leak, we should point out, came days after the fact -- and left a bit to be desired. For example, the company's official blog post on the matter seemed to blame users themselves for leaving too much information on their profile set to "public" (ignoring the fact that Facebook's byzantine bells and whistles have changed considerably over the years, and often defaulted settings to "public" with little warning or explanation). But if you believe that explanation, then you apparently also believe that the CEO of Facebook must have surely had his phone number publicly displayed on his Facebook profile, right? From Insider: Mark Zuckerberg's phone number appeared among the leaked data of Facebook users, according to a researcher.

  • Dwayne Johnson teases bid for president in interview with Willie Geist

    The movie star and wrestling icon wants to help bring people together.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Six-figure winning lottery jackpot waiting for lucky person who bought ticket in SC

    The odds of winning the jackpot were 1-in-501,942, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Who’s still available for Panthers after Bruins land Hall?

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Could public money finance private-school discrimination, religion and fake history?

    If states can't control what's taught with taxpayer money, the upshot could be ending charter schools and public funds for private tuition altogether.

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

    Marcus Morris had 33 points and Paul George added 32 to lead the Clippers to a victory over Detroit that wasn't secured until a late push on defense.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.