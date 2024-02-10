Outdoor enthusiasts: Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show coming to Aaron Bessant Park

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show is coming to Aaron Bessant Park in March.

Sponsored by Grayton Beer, Pier Park, and Half Hitch True Value, the Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show boasts over 400 displays of boats from major manufacturers and dealers. The show is scheduled for March 1-3, and each day offers a different theme.

2024 Show Dates & Times

Friday, March 1 from 10 a.m.- Sunset: Red Carpet Opening Day

Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m.- Sunset: Ladies Day

Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.: Military Appreciation Day (Active and retired service members get free entry with a valid ID)

Event organizers say the show is perfect for lovers of the coastal lifestyle. Attendees can get an up-close look at many boat models, browse various marine technology, and check out a variety of outdoor activity displays during the three-day event.

For more show information, visit the Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show’s website.

