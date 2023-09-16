When can we have outdoor fun in Miami this week? Here’s the wet weather forecast

Flooding could be a weekend worry into the work week as pockets of heavy rain — similar to Friday’s — cascade across South Florida Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“An isolated instance of flash flooding cannot be ruled out,” forecasters at the National Weather Service in Miami warned in a hazardous weather outlook post.

Get your outdoor activities done in the mornings, as the chances for rain and thunderstorms increase in the afternoons.

Weather warnings

▪ Thunderstorms: Numerous and heavy, with gusty winds and heavy downpours, these storms will develop Saturday afternoon into the early evening, the weather service said. The unsettled weather remains through the entire week, with storm chances in the 70% to 90% range through Thursday.

▪ Flooding: Localized flooding especially across coastal metro areas could turn into instances of flash flooding.

▪ Heat: Temperatures will be in the upper-80s to around 90. Heat indices expected around 100 to 105 degrees for most of the week.

▪ Rip currents: The rip current risk remains high across Palm Beach County beaches into early next week. Miami-Dade and Broward beaches will also see elevated, and potentially high, rip current risks into early next week, the weather service said.

Why are storms in Miami’s forecast?

Thunderstorms soak the University of Miami’s patio and clear the pool on Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2023. Similar storms are forecast through the week.

The cold front that drove the former Hurricane Lee to the north and away from the southeastern states got closer to South Florida this weekend, meteorologist Robert Garcia said earlier this week. The high pressure that had kept things dry exited and allows for an increase in showers and thunderstorm activity.

The Florida Keys should see only a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms with the highest chances — 40% — Tuesday through Thursday.

“That front will be knocking on our door,” Garcia said on Thursday, but it won’t quite get in as far as the Miami area goes, so don’t expect to feel particularly cooler air in South Florida.

This weak front that’s causing our weekend wetness will fade early in the week, but WSVN7 meteorologist Jackson Dill notes another front will replace it and continue the stormy weather pattern. “With days of heavy rain potentially ahead, the risk for flooding will exist with several inches of rainfall possible over the next seven days,” Dill reported.

