Outdoor ice skating rink coming to California Area School District

The practice football field at California Area High School will be getting a little colder.

The California Area School District said on Facebook they received a grant from EQT for an on-campus 50-by-100-foot ice skating rink.

The district said it will be used for curricular lessons during the day and will be available for students, families, and community after school for recreation, weather permitting.

“Special thanks goes to the maintenance crew and our student volunteers who braved the mud and wind to install it in time for the upcoming deep freeze,” the district said.

The district also thanked the California Volunteer Fire Department and Stockdale Fire Department for the water used in the rink.

The district said they’re hoping to open the rink by Wednesday, Jan. 17. They also said if anyone has any connections or possible skates the school could borrow, they would appreciate the help.

