Outdoor Recreation Division announces $1M for outdoor equity

Jan. 1—The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division is sending $1 million across the state to ensure youth have equitable access to the outdoors.

The grant money, announced last week, will go to 30 organizations, school districts and local governments in 12 counties and five tribal communities.

The recipients are also matching about $722,000 total.

The grants range from $5,000 to $40,000 each.

Nine of the entities getting the money are based in Albuquerque. Some of those programs are focused on helping students and children with disabilities, from low-income schools, who are in foster programs and who are in the juvenile system.

Karina Armijo, the ORD director, said in a statement these awards help "ensure that outdoor experiences become an inclusive and empowering force for all, fostering a diverse community that thrives in the great outdoors."

This is the second round of grants in the 2023-24 grant cycle. In September 2023, the division announced $1.7 million for 54 programs in 16 counties.

Since the creation of the fund in 2019, the program has granted almost $5 million to over 200 organizations, according to the ORD.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis last year reported that outdoor recreation accounted for nearly 2% of the state's GDP in 2022, or about $2.4 billion.