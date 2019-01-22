Outdoor Voices CEO Tyler Haney: How I became a successful entrepreneur before I hit 30

Our series “How I became a …” digs into the stories of accomplished and influential people, finding out how they got to where they are in their careers.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Tyler Haney is a force to be reckoned with. A graduate of Parsons School of Design, the 29-year-old founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices saw a gap in the market and has pursued it, intent on inspiring people to be active without the pressures of performance.

Her company, Outdoor Voices, has expanded from a small essentials kit to a quickly growing brand that has attracted tens of millions of dollars in investment, with a booming e-commerce business and retail locations popping up across the United States.

USA TODAY caught up with the Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO to talk about everything from local nut milk and Maggie Rogers to showing up to investor meetings with a black eye and keeping kindness first.

Question: What is your coffee order?

Haney: The tallest possible drip coffee with a local brand of nut milk called Fronks.

Q: What is the last book that you read?

Haney: “Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Businessman” by Yvon Chouinard. It’s probably my 15th time reading it, but I go back to it a lot.

Q: What are your favorite songs for a busy day?

Haney: My three favorites, currently, are: "Falling Water" by Maggie Rogers, "Juice" by Lizzo, and "Aurora" by Bjork. I listen to Chet Baker Radio on Spotify if I’m not super inspired by finding more music.

Q: Who has been your biggest mentor?

Haney: Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia. I have not met him, and I really want to. I think what stands out most to me about him, and has influenced the way I’ve built OV, is that he has this really strong set of cultural values at the company that have been intact for around 46 years. He’s been definitely the person I’ve sought kind of guidance from, even though not personally or in real life … yet.

Q: What are your favorite ways to get moving?

Haney: I always prefer to get outside, so, when I wake up, kind of my default way of thinking is, hey, I’ve got to get outside. So, a recreational 3-mile jog – I never go more than 3 miles, and it’s actually recreationally paced. Here in Austin, it’s around Town Lake, but wherever I’m at I like to jog. But then, mixing it up is important, and (so I like) a lot of trying new things, like indoor climbing or going to the rec center for an aerobics class, etc.

Q: What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever done?

Haney: Earlier this year, I went to a tunnel with Elon Musk and Frank Ocean, which was pretty cool.

Q: What does your career path look like?

Haney: I grew up in Boulder, Colorado, which is a super outdoorsy town. I was a competitive athlete. I ran track, I ran cross country, played basketball, rode horses, and loved and was obsessed with Nike, mostly because of the psychological impact it had on you as a little athlete. You’re like, "when I put on my Nike uniform, there’s no doubt in my mind I’m going to cross the finish line first," and I loved kind of that superpower feeling.

Then, I realized that as I got older and got out of competitive athletics, activity took on a new meaning in adult life. I ended up going to Parsons in New York, which was a little bit of a U-turn in terms of being an athlete, but I woke up one day and I was like "holy shit, I have no inspiration or motivation to be active. I don’t have track practice, or a coach, or teammates. What’s going to motivate me?"

It dawned on me that there was no brand to really give you inspiration in your adult life to get up and move everyday. It all felt so overly competitive. I never thought I’d be in apparel, but since I couldn’t find the motivation to be active I had to solve for it, and focused on building Outdoor Voices around freeing fitness – kind of this traditionally competitive fitness space – from performance, and focusing on how we bring play, or this feeling of recess you have when you’re little, into our adult lives. I never thought I would be in apparel, but it goes back to when I was a little athlete.