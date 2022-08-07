Outdoor Voices is offering 30% off celebrity-approved activewear—but only for the next two days

Shop this limited-time Outdoor Voices sale for big savings on sporty dresses, leggings, shorts and more.

If you've been itching to try out Outdoor Voices' line of instagram-famous and celebrity-approved activewear, now's your chance. The cult-favorite athleisure brand is dishing out rare discounts on leggings, shorts, tops and more—but only for the next two days.

Through tomorrow, August 8, you can save 30% across all categories at Outdoor Voices. Included in the sale are tons of top-rated men's and women's styles and some of our all-time favorite pieces. For even more savings, enjoy free shipping with all purchases of $75 or more.

One top-notch pick is the Outdoor Voices exercise dress, down from $100 to just $70 at checkout. Available in tons of fun colors and patterns, the lightweight dress features adjustable straps and built in spandex shorts with convenient side pockets. When we put the popular dress to the test we especially loved the athletic fit and moisture-wicking qualities, making it a perfect choice for yoga, Pilates, hikes and other low-impact activities.

Great for running errands or hitting the gym, the Outdoor Voices Relay 3-inch short can be yours for just $33.60 right now—a savings of $14.40. Made with quick-drying fabric, the popular shorts come in an assortment of modern shades and feature a hidden zip pocket so you can keep your most valuable items close. While the loose-fitting shorts do not include an interior liner, our tester said they were "unbelievably lightweight and have a flattering curve around the upper thigh."

With celebrities like Lizzo and Hailey Bieber sporting Outdoor Voices activewear, the most popular pieces sell out fast. For activewear fit for the stars, shop the two-day sale while you still can.

