An outdoor wedding was unceremoniously interrupted by a bear mauling a moose. A TikTok video captured the shocking moment.

An outdoor wedding in Glacier National Park was interrupted by a bear killing a moose.

In a TikTok viewed over 48 million times, a bride can be seen covering her mouth as the animals thrash.

Videographer Stanton Giles said it's the 'craziest' thing he's seen since he became a videographer.

A hallmark feature of outdoor weddings is, typically, nature's majesty.

When couples commit to schlepping out to the middle of the woods to say "I do," it's most typically vistas of unspoiled wilderness and guests taking in deep breaths of pine-tree-scented air that convince them to do so.

Typically, a bear mauling a moose calf isn't on the mood board. But, at an August ceremony in Glacier National Park, that's exactly what interrupted one couple's vows.

In a December 10 TikTok uploaded by Colorado wedding videographer Stanton Giles, and since viewed more than 48 million times, the sound of thrashing water, animal screams, and cries of shock from guests appear to draw the attention of the photographer and couple to the scene. Across the water, a grey bear straddles a moose on the shore.

In footage captured on film, the bride covers her mouth with her hand, and voices can be heard exclaiming, "oh my God," and asking, "is that the mom?" as a larger moose swims in the opposite direction of the danger.

"Good thing it didn't rain," commented one viewer.

"Bear: "Oopsies! You guys can continue." 🐻 *walks into woods with carcass," commented another.

The park is home to as many as 1,000 bears, according to the National Park Service.

In the full video, uploaded to YouTube by Giles on December 3, the groom can be heard delivering his vows — telling his future wife that he looks forward to watching her grow and retiring early — as the animal noises crescendo and guests turn one-by-one to steal glances at the attack.

"Since I became a videographer," Giles said, "I've seen some pretty crazy things and been to some really cool places, but none of that is as crazy as when I saw a grizzly bear kill a moose during a wedding."

"The grizzly bear chased the moose off the mountain and down onto the shore of the lake while the groom was reading his vows," Giles explained. "And why didn't I capture it on camera, you ask? Because I'm a good wedding videographer, and I was filming the groom. Torn between being a National Geographic filmmaker and a wedding videographer, I held my camera on the groom until he finished his vows."

Giles did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In the full-length video, the small crowd of guests can be seen looking toward the noise and inquiring, "is he okay?"

As the mauling continues across the shore, one of the guests runs to fix the bride's wedding gown train.

"Well, that's quite the wedding story there," someone can be heard saying.

As the calf continues to lash in the water, a voice asks the group, "do we want to relocate up the shore?"

"Nature don't stop for nobody," another TikToker commented.

