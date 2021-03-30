Outdoors: Wetlands Habitat Stamp an Ohio creation

Mar. 30—COLUMBUS — Ohio artist Sean Johnson has had his rendering of canvasback ducks selected as the winner in this year's Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition. The Division of Wildlife of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) sponsors the contest, which accepts works from artists across the country.

Johnson, from the Stark County community of Louisville, just northeast of Canton, will have his painting displayed on the Ohio wetlands habitat stamp that will be issued in the fall of 2022. A panel of judges from conservation groups, parks managers, and media members selected the Johnson work as the top entry in a field of 10 original creations that were submitted by artists from eight states. The panel judged the paintings virtually on March 19.

A painting of hooded mergansers by James Pieper of Wisconsin was the second-place work, while artist Frank Dolphens of Nebraska finished third with his green-winged teal painting.

The Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp is required of those 18-years-of-age and older who hunt waterfowl in Ohio and the stamp program is administered by the Division of Wildlife. The stamps, which cost $15 for Ohio residents and non-residents, are also popular with collectors and conservationists.

The stamp is available at the wildohio.gov website and at locations throughout the state where hunting licenses are sold. Funds raised by the sale of the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp are used for habitat restoration projects which benefit waterfowl and many other native wildlife species, including some that are considered rare or endangered.

—Michigan/poaching cases: Two high-profile wildlife poaching cases have resulted in hefty fines, restitution payments, the loss of hunting privileges, and probation in crimes involving the illegal taking of elk and waterfowl. In the elk poaching case, three relatives were sentenced recently in Otsego County for their roles in a 2019 poaching incident in which three elk cows were killed.

Christian White, 29, of Gaylord, Harry White, 70, and Ronald White, 56, both of West Branch, each pleaded guilty to one count of illegally taking an elk and each lost hunting privileges for 15 years. They also forfeited the firearms used in the poaching incident and each will serve a six-month probation term while also being responsible for $5,000 in restitution for the elk and a total of $625 in fines and court costs.

Sgt. Mark DePew, the MDNR conservation officer in charge of the investigation, called the illegal taking of the three elk "one of the worst — if not the worst — elk poaching case northern Michigan has ever seen."

Officers from the MDNR began their investigation more than a year ago, following up on several anonymous tips. The poaching took place near Bobcat Trail, east of Vanderbilt in Otsego County, and was the third elk poaching case to occur within a 30-day period in late 2019.

The MDNR has open active investigations in the other two elk poaching cases — one involving a bull elk killed in Otsego County in November 2019, and a second elk killed in Montmorency County a week later.

In the waterfowl poaching case, three men from Macomb County pleaded guilty to illegally hunting and baiting ducks and geese in December. Harrison Township residents Richard Schaller, 52, Robert Kucinski, 49, and Timothy Morris, 58, pleaded guilty to 13 charges related to the taking and possession of an over-limit of Canada geese and mallards, and the hunting and taking of waterfowl over a baited area. Schaller was also charged with placing the illegal bait. Baiting waterfowl is against both federal and Michigan law.

MDNR officers, acting on a tip, observed the trio killing multiple geese and then collecting an over-limit from a pond that had been illegally baited with corn. Officers found additional groups of waterfowl that had been killed and hidden in the brush. The investigation revealed that a 50-pound bag of corn had been used to bait the site. The men had taken 23 Canada geese (14 over the limit), and 16 mallards (four over the total limit, and two hens over the hen limit).

The waterfowl and the firearms used in the poaching were confiscated and each of the men was ordered to pay $6,500 in reimbursement to the state, $500 per waterfowl for the 39 ducks and geese taken (totaling $19,500), plus court fines that added up to more than $3,000. They permanently forfeited the firearms used in the poaching incident and lost their right to hunt waterfowl through February 2022.

—Safe boating classes: The Toledo Sail and Power Squadron is offering a four-session safe boating class on four Wednesday evenings in May. The class, which will provide an Ohio Department of Natural Resources required boating license upon completion of the exam, takes place May 5, 12, 19, and May 26. The classes run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for each session and on the May 5 date, registration opens at 6 p.m. Individuals born after Jan. 1, 1982, are required to take this course in order to operate a vessel with a 10 hp or larger motor. The classes take place at the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority at 1 Maritime Plaza. The course fee is $10 and the textbook is available for $30 and is highly recommended. For additional information or to reserve a place in the class, contact Michelle Abel at 734-652-4332 or at the Michelleabel0913@gmail.com email address.

Contact Blade outdoors editor Matt Markey at: mmarkey@theblade.com or 419-724-6068.