Outdoorsman looking for deer antlers finds remains of missing Ohio man, officials say

Human remains found in southeastern Ohio woods have been identified as a man missing for more than two years, investigators say.

An outdoorsman looking for shed deer antlers in Gallia County stumbled across the remains on March 11, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 20 news release.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and analyzed the remains. Dental records matched Koby Roush, a Perry County man who vanished on July 6, 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

Roush, who was 24 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in Jackson, a small town roughly 75 miles south of downtown Columbus.

Investigators found Roush’s car on a rural road in Gallia County six days after he went missing, but they couldn’t find Roush, according to the release.

Officials didn’t say if the recently discovered remains were near where Roush’s car had been abandoned almost three years earlier.

“My hope is that this identification brings a measure of closure to Koby’s loved ones,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in the release. “I am grateful for the (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) agents and analysts who work diligently to bring the missing home.”

While it’s not clear why Roush went missing, records obtained by TV station WCMH suggest he may have been a victim of a homicide.

Shortly after Roush’s car was found, deputies in neighboring Ross and Pike counties launched an investigation into a man, following a tip from someone who knew him, the station reported. The tipster said the man admitted to killing Roush and another person.

Deputies began searching for the man but quickly hit a wall, WXIX reported. A day after his alleged involvement was brought to light, authorities found him dead of a drug overdose.

Anyone with information regarding Roush’s disappearance is asked to contact the state Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-224-6446.

