Outer Banks man faces ‘death by distribution’ charge in fatal overdose

An Outer Banks man has been charged with “death by distribution” in connection with a fatal overdose last year.

Calvin Gene O’Neal Jr., 50, of Manteo, was arrested earlier this month on two felony warrants for providing drugs that led to the May 24 death of Sean Patrick Clarkin, 28, of Wanchese, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

O’Neal is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and death by distribution of a controlled substance, a law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2019.

In the past, drug dealers could be charged with second-degree murder in overdose deaths, but the law required prosecutors to prove malice. The death by distribution law, which pertains to heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines, removes that requirement. A conviction is punishable by 19 years and three months in prison.

O’Neal was arrested March 9 and was held at the Dare County jail Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com