‘Outer Banks’ star accused of battery at Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The star of a teen drama series on Netflix addressed an incident at a Las Vegas hospital that led to his arrest on Tuesday.

Austin North was identified as the suspect arrested by police, he now faces three counts of battery on a protected person, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

On Feb. 13, Las Vegas police officers said they received a call shortly after 10:40 a.m. that help was needed after reports of an assault on multiple individuals at the University Medical Center (UMC). According to the police report, the details from the call stated that an admitted patient punched multiple hospital employees and had been placed in a restraint chair by UMC security officers.

When police arrived they spoke with hospital security who notified them that North had allegedly “attacked four individuals inside of the adult emergency room within the hospital,” and that North was “strapped down to a gurney,” according to the police report.

Officers then spoke with four people involved in the incident at the hospital. The first victim was identified as a registered nurse who said she was assisting a patient in the ER when North allegedly “ran towards her and punched her” in the head with “his closed right fist.” The nurse then told police North had shoved her towards a sink area where she hit her back, the police report stated.

Officers then spoke to a second victim who was also a registered nurse at the hospital. She stated that she was assisting another patient and while doing so witnessed the battery toward another person by North. The second victim then told police that North walked up to her and shoved her in the face with his open left hand. She stated that she did nothing to provoke him and complained to police of eye and neck pain, according to the report.

A third victim identified as a phlebotomist then spoke to officers and stated that he witnessed North attack two people after which he said North started running toward him and shoved him against a table. He then told police he picked up a silver tray and defended himself, hitting North in the forehead. Once this occurred North fell to the ground and security officers arrived and subdued him, according to the report.

Officers said they also spoke to a witness who reported seeing the whole incident, describing North as “aggressively walk up to an unidentified person and begin attacking her,” the report stated.

When police spoke with North about the incident he reported that he had “no recollection of any of the events that occurred,” according to the police report.

North was later charged with three counts of battery on a protected person and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

North later posted to his Instagram stories account on Feb. 15, regarding the incident.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack. I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.” – Austin North

