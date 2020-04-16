



NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2020. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.) More

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-263-0877 (U.S. callers) and 856-344-9283 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 7675011.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gregory Lundberg

(212) 297-6441

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com Media:

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6479

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2020-first-quarter-results-on-may-8-2020-301041847.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.