Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves: FT

FILE PHOTO: Panasonic Corp President Tsuga attends a joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp President Toyoda in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp's outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga said the company will need to reduce its heavy reliance on Tesla Inc by making batteries more compatible with electric vehicles from other global carmakers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

"At some point, we need to graduate from our one-legged approach of relying solely on Tesla," Tsuga, who will step down after nine years as CEO from April 1, told the newspaper in an interview.

"We are entering a different phase and we need to keep an eye on supplying manufacturers other than Tesla."

The Japanese conglomerate announced in November that Tsuga would step down in April after nine years at the helm and that Yuki Kusumi, the head of its automotive business, would take over.

Under Tsuga's leadership, Panasonic has shifted its focus away from low-margin consumer electronics to batteries, factory machines and components. The company said last month it expects its battery business supplying Tesla to be profitable this fiscal year.

Panasonic has partnered with Tesla in a $5 billion battery "gigafactory" near Reno, Nevada.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Predicts Plunge in Gulf Borrowing Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council’s borrowing requirements could drop to $10 billion over the next three years from about $270 billion, if oil prices continue to stay elevated, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.If prices for the commodity average $65 a barrel and all else is equal, borrowing needs for the six countries comprising the council would drop 96% from what they’d be if oil traded at $45, Farouk Soussa, an economist at the bank wrote in a report.Oil prices have rallied almost 80% since the start of November to about $70 a barrel as major economies roll out coronavirus vaccines and the OPEC cartel -- which is dominated by GCC member Saudi Arabia -- implements deep production cuts.Read: OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing LevelsThe average price needed to balance GCC members’ current accounts is lower at $50 per barrel, Goldman said, giving comfort regarding the external outlook and the resilience of currency pegs, even if prices decline from current levels.“The implications for sovereign balance sheets, creditworthiness and debt markets would be significant,” according to Soussa, “but we highlight the likelihood that some of the fiscal space afforded by higher oil prices is likely to be erased by higher spending.”Gulf sovereigns raised about $63 billion in bonds and sukuk last year.More from Goldman:Kuwait is likely to have the biggest improvement in its budget balance from high oil levels, with its shortfall narrowing by around 15 percentage points of gross domestic product this year.Still, the sovereign is facing a liquidity squeeze that “cannot be remedied by higher oil prices alone.”Over the next three years, Saudi Arabia’s net debt is seen rising to a “still manageable” level at 38% of GDP.Qatar’s fiscal balance is seen swinging from a 5% deficit to a surplus of 5% of GDP.Oman and Bahrain will probably benefit most from higher oil prices, given their weaker external and fiscal positions.Other countries in the region are seen having a “more modest improvement” of between 2-4 percentage points of GDP compared with official budgeting.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bidenomics beats Reaganomics and I should know – I saw Clintonomics fail

    When I was labor secretary welfare ended but now it’s back and three-quarters of Americans – and many Republicans – approve Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP A quarter-century ago, I and other members of Bill Clinton’s cabinet urged him to reject the Republican proposal to end welfare. It was too punitive, we said, subjecting poor Americans to deep and abiding poverty. But Clinton’s political advisers warned that unless he went along, he would jeopardize his reelection. That was the end of welfare as we knew it. As Clinton boasted in his State of the Union address to Congress that year: “The era of big government is over.” Until Thursday, that is. Joe Biden signed into law the biggest expansion of government assistance since the 1960s – a guaranteed income for most families with children, raising the maximum benefit by up to 80% per child. As Biden put it in his address to the nation, as if answering Clinton: “The government isn’t some foreign force in a distant capital. No, it’s us, all of us, we the people.” As a senator, Biden supported Clinton’s 1996 welfare restrictions, as did most Americans. What happened between then and now? Three big things. First, Covid. The pandemic has been a national wake-up call on the fragility of middle-class incomes. The deep Covid recession has revealed the harsh consequences of most Americans living paycheck to paycheck. For years, Republicans used welfare to drive a wedge between the white working middle class and the poor. Ronald Reagan portrayed black, inner-city mothers as freeloaders and con artists, repeatedly referring to “a woman in Chicago” as the “welfare queen”. Trump replaced economic Reaganism with narcissistic grievances, claims of voter fraud and cultural paranoia Starting in the 1970s, women had streamed into paid work in order to prop up family incomes decimated by the decline in male factory jobs. These families were particularly susceptible to the Republican message. Why should “they” get help for not working when “we” get no help, and we work? By the time Clinton campaigned for president, “ending welfare as we knew it” had become a talisman of so-called New Democrats, even though there was little or no evidence that welfare benefits discouraged the unemployed from taking jobs. (In Britain, enlarged child benefits actually increased employment among single mothers.) Yet when Covid hit, a new reality became painfully clear: public assistance was no longer just for “them”. It was needed by all of “us”. The second big thing was Donald Trump. He exploited racism, to be sure, but also replaced economic Reaganism with narcissistic grievances, claims of voter fraud and cultural paranoia stretching from Dr Seuss to Mr Potato Head. Trump obliterated concerns about government give-aways. The Cares Act, which he signed into law at the end of March 2020, gave most Americans checks of $1,200 (to which he calculatedly attached his name). When this proved enormously popular, he demanded the next round of stimulus checks be $2,000. But Trump’s biggest give-away was the GOP’s $1.9tn 2018 tax cut, under which benefits went overwhelmingly to the top 20%. Despite promises of higher wages for everyone else, nothing trickled down. Meanwhile, during the pandemic, America’s 660 billionaires – major beneficiaries of the tax cut – became $1.3tn wealthier, enough to give every American a $3,900 check and still be as rich as they were before the pandemic. The third big thing is the breadth of Biden’s plan. Under it, more than 93% of the nation’s children – 69 million – receive benefits. Incomes of Americans in the lowest quintile will increase by 20%; those in the second-lowest, 9%; those in the middle, 6%. Rather than pit the working middle class against the poor, this unites them. Some 76% of Americans supported the bill, including 63% of low-income Republicans (a quarter of all Republican voters). Younger conservatives are particularly supportive, presumably because people under 50 have felt the brunt of the four-decade slowdown in real wage growth. Given all this, it’s amazing that zero Republican members of Congress voted for it, while 278 voted for Trump’s tax cuts for corporations and the rich. The political lesson is that today’s Democrats – who enjoy popular vote majorities in presidential elections (having won seven of the past eight) – can gain political majorities by raising the wages of both middle class and poor voters, while fighting Republican efforts to suppress the votes of likely Democrats. The economic lesson is that Reaganomics is officially dead. For years, conservative economists argued that tax cuts for the rich create job-creating investments, while assistance to the poor creates dependency. Rubbish. Bidenomics is exactly the reverse: Give cash to the bottom two-thirds and their purchasing power will drive growth for everyone. This is far more plausible. We’ll learn how much in coming months. Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • Points of Progress: Lab-grown meat sold in Singapore, and more

    In good news this week: The country is the first to allow eco-friendly lab-grown meat to be sold to the public – plus more positive headlines.

  • Greece: "Lockdown fatigue" blamed for fueling mass protests

    Faced with a surge in coronavirus infections and a wave of violent anti-government demonstrations, Greece’s center-right prime minister accused political opponents Friday of exploiting lockdown fatigue. Dozens of demonstrations have taken place in Athens and other Greek cities over the past month following multiple allegations of police brutality in enforcing a nightly curfew and other strict lockdown measures. Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed opposition parties had acted irresponsibly and ignored his appeals for calm.

  • Report: Weston Richburg is likely to retire, restructured contract to help 49ers

    San Francisco center Weston Richburg didn’t play at all in 2020 because of knee and shoulder injuries, and he recently had surgery on his hip. So it wouldn’t be surprising if he never plays again. In fact, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that is the likely scenario: Richburg is likely to end up [more]

  • TJX Stock Has More Than 20% Upside, Says Analyst. Here’s Why.

    Discount retailer TJX looks ready to come out of the pandemic as a more-efficient company, says BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson.

  • Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases; feds plan to ramp up vaccinators, sites: COVID-19 updates

    Data from Israel suggests Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Latest coronavirus updates.

  • Julian Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message

    The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another year, and at least one of the team's wide receivers is excited about this news.

  • UFC Fight Night 187 results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ends in nasty accidental eye poke

    A gruesome accidental eye poke ended the UFC Fight Night 187 main event.

  • TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $118.30, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge to Portland? Let me tell you why I do not believe that is going to happen

    The Spurs are likely to trade the former Portland forward/center before he reaches buyout territory.

  • Announcer for high school basketball game uses racial slur after team kneels during anthem

    In a video shared on Twitter, it doesn't appear the announcers realize their mic is working.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Get Hammered

    Gold sold off on Friday to reach down towards the $1700 level during the trading session. The US dollar strengthening has been very problematic as of late.

  • ETF to Ride the Market Rally on Biden's Stimulus Optimism

    The Wall Street rally is expected to continue on optimism surrounding the introduction of another round of fiscal stimulus.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson: Capitol rioters 'love this country' but I would've been concerned if they'd been Black Lives Matter

    "I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law," Johnson said.

  • A-Rod and J.Lo are reportedly breaking up - here's how the couple made and spent their millions together

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly parted ways after a two-year engagement and many more years dating.

  • Duchess of Sussex has complained to Ofcom over Piers Morgan comments

    The broadcast regulator says she was among the 41,000 complainants about ITV's Good Morning Britain.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • WHO tries to quash nervousness about AstraZeneca vaccine

    The World Health Organisation squarely endorsed AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

  • Sharon Osbourne apologises for her 'panicked' defence of Piers Morgan

    The star says she "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive" on her US chat show The Talk.