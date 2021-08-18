Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts in for retirement. Here's how much his pension may be

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ready to retire — at least in order to start collecting his public pension.

Cuomo, whose resignation will be effective Tuesday, put in for his retirement this week, and he is expected to get about a $50,000-a-year pension for his 15 years of state service — 11 as governor and four as attorney general.

Cuomo, 63, will be able to get his pension, as well as health insurance benefits, as a Tier IV public retiree.

He is resigning amid sexual harassment allegations from 11 women, but that does not impact his pension — unless he were to be found guilty of a felony amid criminal investigations into his conduct.

His retirement will take effect Sept. 1, according to the state Comptroller's Office.

FILE - In this Saturday Aug. 7, 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks on a mobile phone at the New York state Executive Mansion in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo has granted clemency to 10 people in his last days in office, including Jon-Adrian Velazquez, a man whose campaign for exoneration was unsuccessful in the 1998 killing retired police officer Albert Ward.

The office for incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul, now the lieutenant governor, said Cuomo has notified it he will resign effective 11:59 p.m. Monday. He has yet to formally issue a resignation letter.

Under state law, a retiree has to give at least 15 days notice before the retirement officially takes effect for pension purposes, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. Since Cuomo gave his notice Tuesday, his retirement will take effect after his planned resignation

More: Kathy Hochul's political views: How New York's next governor rose to power

When he announced his resignation Aug. 10, he said he would leave in 14 days in order to allow him to finish up his outstanding work and to allow a smooth transition.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said he commuted the prison sentences of five people and and fully pardoned five others.

Cuomo has not indicated his future plans or where he will live. He will have to pack up and leave the publicly owned Executive Mansion in Albany, where he has lived full-time for about two years.

"I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Cuomo told New York Magazine last week.

“I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change. And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth.

Story continues

"You know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

More: Chris Cuomo addresses the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, his brother. Here's what he said.

Joseph Spector is the Government and Politics Editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Group, overseeing coverage in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. He can be reached at JSPECTOR@Gannett.com or followed on Twitter: @GannettAlbany

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Andrew Cuomo puts in for retirement. Here's how much he could make