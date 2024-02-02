Outgoing Murray chamber board chair, sole commissioner tout 2023 'successes'

Feb. 2—Although Lee Harris' time as the Murray County Chamber of Commerce's 2023 board chair came to an end with the arrival of the new year, he hasn't lost sight of the "privilege it was to serve," he said.

During the chamber's annual meeting at Rock Bridge Community Church's Chatsworth campus on Jan. 25, Harris reflected on his time in the position during the last year.

"Thank you for being here to help us celebrate our past year of successes," Harris said. "The chamber is all about priority and building relationships and Murray County's doing just that. As your outgoing chair, I would like to thank my board for all of their support. I've learned a lot this (past) year, met a lot of good people and I've had a good time."

Harris, who is the manager of the Chatsworth Food City at 502 G.I. Maddox Parkway, detailed several trips chamber officials and local Murray leaders took during the last 365 days.

"Last March, 17 of us went to (Washington, D.C.) in an amazing trip," he said. "Last February, we had a packed house for our annual 'Night on the Hill' which included guests (such as the) former governor, Sonny Perdue."

The D.C. trip, known as a "fly in," had Murray chamber members traveling to the nation's capital "to speak with our senators and representatives to inform them of the needs of Murray County," chamber President and CEO Barry Gentry said.

The Night on the Hill featured members from the Murray chamber visiting Atlanta where state legislators and Gov. Brian Kemp were invited to hear about the "great things (that) are happening in Murray," Gentry said.

"We're also hosting these legislative events again in 2024," Harris said.

The D.C. "fly in" will take place March 5-7, while the Night on the Hill will be on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Other successful events Harris touted during the previous year included other visits with elected officials.

"In 2023, the chamber hosted luncheons with Congresswoman (Marjorie Taylor) Greene, as well as (Georgia Commissioner of Labor) Bruce Thompson," Harris said. "Which strengthens our relationships in D.C., Atlanta and Murray County. We want to have Murray on our mind and encourage everybody to hurry to Murray."

One of the largest successes Harris said he saw during his time as board chair was the continued rise in membership.

"This is pretty big in my opinion," he said. "The chamber saw an increase of nearly 500 members this year."

Three years ago, Murray chamber membership was at 242 before rising to 350 in 2022.

"That's big and I think (Gentry) and his team have done a wonderful job," Harris said.

On some of the plans that were not accomplished in the previous year, Harris said one particular item gets brought up more than others.

"Some folks say I'm a failure because I didn't bring a Chick-fil-A to Chatsworth," Harris said jokingly. "But that is in our plan this year, hopefully."

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan, who recently became the 2024-25 chair for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, said during the meeting that Murray County and the chamber are on the climb.

"I'm just thankful for our chamber; they are a hardworking bunch that get things done," Hogan said. "Being proactive is the only way you can operate; (if) you sit down on your hands ... then you'll never get anything done and we're growing, folks."

Hogan gave advice to anyone in North Georgia who might doubt their potential.

"If somebody tells you 'You can't do that,' you know what you're capable of doing," he said. "You do what you know you can do."

Ultimately, Harris said the goal for the chamber is to be a "one-stop shop for professional and personal development."

"And with programs like Young Professionals, Women in Leadership and Leadership Murray, we're going to be able to achieve that goal," he said. "We have a great team."

Launched in 2021, the Young Professionals program has local business leaders and entrepreneurs in North Georgia under the age of 40 coming together to connect and draw inspiration from each other while finding mentors or peers and speaking on issues and passions throughout the county.

According to the chamber's website, the Women in Leadership program "is a community of professional women who gather monthly to network with other business leaders" while exploring new networking opportunities. Leadership Murray is a program established by the chamber to put an increased focus on workforce leadership in the county.

Harris took a few moments to highlight 21-year-old Ethan Baggett, a Murray County High School graduate employed at the Food City that Harris manages.

Just days after Christmas last year, Baggett went to the hospital with a supposed case of food poisoning until the doctors informed his family that there was an apparent blockage in one of his bile ducts.

"They were going to do a GI (gastrointestinal) procedure and there (were) complications," said Baggett's father, Byron Baggett. "One thing led to another, and they had to do a major surgery on him."

Byron Baggett said on Jan. 15 his son went into cardiac arrest.

"(Doctors) had to do CPR on him for 10 minutes," Byron Baggett said. "But he's doing so much better. They've done three procedures on him this past weekend and he was taken off of a ventilator (on Jan. 29)."

Ethan Baggett is recovering at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga.

"Ethan's facing a lot of challenges as we speak," Harris said. "He needs our prayers. Let's try to stand up as a community and support this young man because I know he means a lot to my organization and my community, and it's amazing to see what people are doing."

Both Harris and Byron Baggett said a GoFundMe webpage is available for donations toward Ethan Baggett's recovery. Those interested in donating or sharing a word of encouragement can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ethan-baggett-fund.